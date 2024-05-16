Eight people killed in road accident in Indore

Eight people were killed and one person was injured in a road accident on the Indore-Ahmedabad national highway near Betma on Wednesday night. Representational image.

Indore rural additional superintendent of police Rupesh Dwivedi confirmed the development, and said the bodies have been sent to Betma civil hospital for post-mortem.

One of the deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Kumar, a police personnel from Shivpuri, while the identities of the others are being verified, the police said.

“Nine people were returning from Alirajpur to Guna when their SUV rammed into a truck, which was parked on the road near Betma. The accident was so massive that the vehicle had to be dismantled to retrieve the bodies. After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot,” the ASP said.

The police are investigating the matter.