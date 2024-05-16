 Eight people killed in road accident in Indore - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Eight people killed in road accident in Indore

ByShruti Tomar
May 16, 2024 08:35 AM IST

One of the deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Kumar, a police personnel from Shivpuri, while the identities of the others are being verified

Eight people were killed and one person was injured in a road accident on the Indore-Ahmedabad national highway near Betma on Wednesday night.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Indore rural additional superintendent of police Rupesh Dwivedi confirmed the development, and said the bodies have been sent to Betma civil hospital for post-mortem.

One of the deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Kumar, a police personnel from Shivpuri, while the identities of the others are being verified, the police said.

“Nine people were returning from Alirajpur to Guna when their SUV rammed into a truck, which was parked on the road near Betma. The accident was so massive that the vehicle had to be dismantled to retrieve the bodies. After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot,” the ASP said.

The police are investigating the matter.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

