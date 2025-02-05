Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.32 °C, check weather forecast for February 5, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on February 5, 2025, is 23.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.32 °C and 26.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:16 PM. Indore weather update on February 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.95 °C and 25.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 6, 2025 23.21 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 22.72 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 23.83 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 25.51 Broken clouds February 10, 2025 29.03 Broken clouds February 11, 2025 30.78 Sky is clear February 12, 2025 28.48 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.58 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.8 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.65 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 27.86 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.69 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



