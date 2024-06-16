Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 17, 2024 35.18 °C Heavy intensity rain June 18, 2024 28.96 °C Moderate rain June 19, 2024 33.15 °C Few clouds June 20, 2024 33.36 °C Broken clouds June 21, 2024 33.44 °C Few clouds June 22, 2024 34.05 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 35.06 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.46 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.8 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.7 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 41.71 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Indore today, on June 16, 2024, is 33.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.1 °C and 38.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.61 °C and 38.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.With temperatures ranging between 25.1 °C and 38.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 36.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024

