Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024
Jun 16, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on June 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on June 16, 2024, is 33.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.1 °C and 38.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.61 °C and 38.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.1 °C and 38.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 36.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.61 °C and 38.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.1 °C and 38.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 36.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 17, 2024
|35.18 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 18, 2024
|28.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 19, 2024
|33.15 °C
|Few clouds
|June 20, 2024
|33.36 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 21, 2024
|33.44 °C
|Few clouds
|June 22, 2024
|34.05 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|35.06 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.46 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|35.8 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.7 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|41.71 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy