Indore's dogitization initiative to take care of street dogs for preventing dog bites

Published on Dec 28, 2021 06:46 PM IST
ANI | , Indore

Vandana Jain, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore undertook an initiative to provide food, warm clothing and shelter to street dogs so that they do not bite people around them. She termed the initiative 'Dogitization'.

Speaking to ANI, a woman working under Dogitization, Shaili Sood, said, "Dogitization is not an organization, but it is an ideology. We have found ways of relieving their problems. To protect them from the cold, we have made a model house for the dogs so that they can live here comfortably."

"We have also made arrangements for their food. We have also visited the municipal corporation here for the problems of dogs but they have not responded properly. We have been doing this work for the last five years and also encouraging others to do so," she added.

Vrinda Vyas, said, "I am associated with 'dogitization' for three years. I started taking care of street dogs in my area too. We do not ask anyone for monetary donations. People should use this amount for street dogs and they should take care of them."

"During the lockdown, I have observed that the street dogs were looking at me when I was feeding my per dog. At that time, I started feeding them too. I saw 'Dogitization' page on social media and connected with it. When I used to go to feed the street dog, many people opposed it. But, a change has been seen in society, and I believe that we should promote awareness among the people," said another local woman, Jasvinder Kaur Chhabra.

In a respite, cold wave conditions have subsided to some extent in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and in most parts of Northwest and Central India. 

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
