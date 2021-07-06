Home / Cities / Indore News / Money laundering case: ED attaches assets of former Indore Municipal Corporation staffer
indore news

Money laundering case: ED attaches assets of former Indore Municipal Corporation staffer

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth 1.39 crore of the former staffer, a class-III employee of the corporation.
PTI | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 10:24 PM IST

The ED on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth 1.39 crore of a former Indore municipal corporation employee in connection with a money laundering case against him.

Mohd Aslam Khan was a class-III employee of the corporation and was raided by the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta (special police establishment) in 2018 on charges of amassing alleged disproportionate assets.

Gold, cash, vehicle, house, shop, agricultural land and plots of Khan located in Indore and some other districts of Madhya Pradesh have been attached after a provisional order was issued against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The federal investigative agency said in a statement that Khan "earned proceeds of crime in the form of tainted money by corruption, while working in the Indore Municipal Corporation."

 "He parked ill-gotten wealth either by directly utilising it or by routing cash into their controlled bank accounts through inter-connected transactions finally culminating into acquisition of movable and immovable properties that were purchased in his name and in the name of his wife," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed.

The ill-gotten money was systematically invested in gold, vehicle, agricultural land, plots and commercial shops, it said. 

Topics
indore municipal corporation enforcement directorate
