NATIONAL SCHEDULE

PTI |
Dec 25, 2023 09:50 AM IST

National news schedule for Sunday, December 25:

NATIONAL

**** PM Modi to release "Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya"

Christmas and Good Governance Day events

Political developments and party briefings ****

NCR

* Christmas related events

Developments related to Parliament security breach case

LEGAL

**** CJI Chandrachud to take part in SCBA function ****

NORTH

**** Haryana CM Khattar to attend Good Governance Day event in Panchkula

UP CM Adityanath to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ancestral village to mark his birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh year-ender ****

SOUTH

**** Stories related to Christmas celebrations

Tamil Nadu

DVAC-ED case follow-up

Nirmala Sitharaman expected to arrive in Chennai - flood related follow-up ****

EAST

**** Odisha

Christmas celebrations across state. Tight security in communally sensitive Kandhamal district

State govt calls for plastic-free picnic parties during Christmas and New Year

Jharkhand

Christmas stories

Manipur

CM to release 2024 calendar

West Bengal

Rashid Khan updates

Political developments ****

WEST

**** PM Modi to address "Mazdooron ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samaprit" programme in Indore via videoconferencing

Madhya Pradesh ministry expansion, new ministers to take oath

Chhattisgarh

CM Vishnu Deo Sai to disburse 3,716 crore bonus of two years to paddy farmers at event in Bendri village of Raipur district ****

