NATIONAL SCHEDULE

National news schedule for Sunday, December 25:
NATIONAL
**** PM Modi to release "Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya"
Christmas and Good Governance Day events
Political developments and party briefings ****
NCR
* Christmas related events
Developments related to Parliament security breach case
LEGAL
**** CJI Chandrachud to take part in SCBA function ****
NORTH
**** Haryana CM Khattar to attend Good Governance Day event in Panchkula
UP CM Adityanath to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ancestral village to mark his birth anniversary
Uttar Pradesh year-ender ****
SOUTH
**** Stories related to Christmas celebrations
Tamil Nadu
DVAC-ED case follow-up
Nirmala Sitharaman expected to arrive in Chennai - flood related follow-up ****
EAST
**** Odisha
Christmas celebrations across state. Tight security in communally sensitive Kandhamal district
State govt calls for plastic-free picnic parties during Christmas and New Year
Jharkhand
Christmas stories
Manipur
CM to release 2024 calendar
West Bengal
Rashid Khan updates
Political developments ****
WEST
**** PM Modi to address "Mazdooron ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samaprit" programme in Indore via videoconferencing
Madhya Pradesh ministry expansion, new ministers to take oath
Chhattisgarh
CM Vishnu Deo Sai to disburse ₹3,716 crore bonus of two years to paddy farmers at event in Bendri village of Raipur district ****