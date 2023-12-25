NATIONAL SCHEDULE

National news schedule for Sunday, December 25: HT Image

NATIONAL

**** PM Modi to release "Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya"

Christmas and Good Governance Day events

Political developments and party briefings ****

NCR

* Christmas related events

Developments related to Parliament security breach case

LEGAL

**** CJI Chandrachud to take part in SCBA function ****

NORTH

**** Haryana CM Khattar to attend Good Governance Day event in Panchkula

UP CM Adityanath to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ancestral village to mark his birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh year-ender ****

SOUTH

**** Stories related to Christmas celebrations

Tamil Nadu

DVAC-ED case follow-up

Nirmala Sitharaman expected to arrive in Chennai - flood related follow-up ****

EAST

**** Odisha

Christmas celebrations across state. Tight security in communally sensitive Kandhamal district

State govt calls for plastic-free picnic parties during Christmas and New Year

Jharkhand

Christmas stories

Manipur

CM to release 2024 calendar

West Bengal

Rashid Khan updates

Political developments ****

WEST

**** PM Modi to address "Mazdooron ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samaprit" programme in Indore via videoconferencing

Madhya Pradesh ministry expansion, new ministers to take oath

Chhattisgarh

CM Vishnu Deo Sai to disburse ₹3,716 crore bonus of two years to paddy farmers at event in Bendri village of Raipur district ****