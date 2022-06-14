Pizza chain female staff beaten up by 4 women in MP for ‘staring’ at them, clip becomes viral
- The video shows the four women pulling the female employee by her hair, as she begs for help. After the woman falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick.
A video of a woman employee of a pizza chain store in Madhya Pradesh's Indore being mercilessly beaten up by four others has been circulated widely on social media.
In the video shared by Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan, the victim, who works at Domino's Pizza, can be seen crying for help while the four women slap her repeatedly and thrash her with a bamboo stick.
The four women are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet.
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters tells her, “Go file a police complaint”.
Some passersby who could be seen in the video make no attempt to save the woman. According to reports, the woman was beaten up for staring at the four women.
At the end of the 16-second-long video, the woman can be seen entering a nearby residence to take shelter.
A report in India Today identified the victim as Nandini Yadav. A case has been registered against the four women based on the victim's complaint. Police said that they were trying to identify the accused in the video.
