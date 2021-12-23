Minimum temperatures rise in parts of Rajasthan

There was a spike in minimum temperatures in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with the mercury in Karauli setting at five degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.

Fatehpur, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dholpur, Bhilwara and Dabok recorded minimum temperatures of 5.4, 6.4, 6.6, 7.1, 7.2 and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Weather officials said a western disturbance will be active in some parts of northwest India from December 24, while another will be active from December 26.

"Due to the effect of the system, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain with thundershowers at isolated places in the northern and adjoining areas of the state from December 26 to 28," a meteorological department official said.