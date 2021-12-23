Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Minimum temperatures rise in parts of Rajasthan
Minimum temperatures rise in parts of Rajasthan

Weather officials said a western disturbance will be active in some parts of northwest India from December 24, while another will be active from December 26.
Fatehpur, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dholpur, Bhilwara and Dabok recorded minimum temperatures of 5.4, 6.4, 6.6, 7.1, 7.2 and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo. Representative image)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 05:19 PM IST
PTI |

There was a spike in minimum temperatures in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with the mercury in Karauli setting at five degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.

Fatehpur, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dholpur, Bhilwara and Dabok recorded minimum temperatures of 5.4, 6.4, 6.6, 7.1, 7.2 and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

"Due to the effect of the system, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain with thundershowers at isolated places in the northern and adjoining areas of the state from December 26 to 28," a meteorological department official said. 

