MBU and PhysicsWallah Join Hands to Strengthen Industry-Ready Education

Mohan Babu University has partnered with PhysicsWallah to strengthen the connection between academic learning and industry readiness, providing students with opportunities to develop practical skills, gain industry exposure and prepare for the evolving demands of the workplace. MBU Chancellor Dr. M. Mohan Babu and Physics Wallah Founder-CEO Alakh Pandey exchange MoU copies at Tirupati; Pro Chancellor Vishnu Manchu and Trustee Vinay Maheshwari were also present

The MoU was signed at the MBU campus in Tirupati in the presence of Dr. M. Mohan Babu, Chancellor, Mohan Babu University">Mohan Babu University, and Alakh Pandey, Co-Founder, PhysicsWallah, along with senior university leadership, faculty members and students.

The partnership comes at a time when employers increasingly seek graduates who can combine strong academic foundations with practical capabilities, technological proficiency and workplace skills. The Human Capital for Viksit Bharat report notes that youth employability in India stood at 54.8% in 2025, while the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlights analytical thinking, adaptability, technological literacy, artificial intelligence and big data among the skills shaping the future of work.

Bringing Industry Learning into the Academic Journey Under the partnership, MBU students will gain access to industry-aligned learning delivered in association with PW Skills. The programme will include practical training, projects, exposure to contemporary tools and technologies, and sessions led by industry professionals.

Students will also receive structured preparation in soft skills, aptitude, domain-specific knowledge, role-specific skills and interview readiness. A key feature of the initiative is the two-teacher mentorship model, through which PW Skills industry experts will provide practical exposure and workplace context, while MBU faculty mentors will support students throughout their academic and skill-development journey.

The programme is planned across three semesters, enabling students to progressively build their capabilities alongside their regular academic curriculum.

Students will have access to industry-aligned learning pathways in Data Analytics and Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Full Stack Development and Digital Marketing.

Building on MBU’s Academic and Global Ecosystem The partnership builds on MBU’s broader emphasis on connecting education with industry, emerging technologies and global academic opportunities. With 34 years of educational legacy, 108+ programmes and more than 18,000 students, MBU has developed an academic ecosystem spanning engineering and computing, management, commerce, liberal arts and sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, health sciences, agriculture and nursing.

The University is NAAC A+ accredited and has received a QS I-GAUGE Diamond rating, recognising its performance across key dimensions of higher education. Its technology-oriented academic ecosystem includes programmes in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Cyber Security, Data Science, Cloud Computing and DevOps.

MBU has also been expanding its international academic footprint through collaborations with globally recognised institutions. The University has established a Joint Degree Programme collaboration with Penn State University, providing an international dimension to its academic offerings and opportunities for students to engage with global academic and learning environments. MBU is also associated with RWTH Aachen University, one of Germany’s leading technical universities, as part of its global academic collaboration initiatives, further strengthening its focus on international exposure and technology-oriented education.

These global partnerships complement MBU">MBU’s emphasis on experiential and industry-linked learning through initiatives such as its Top Gun programme, Continuous Evaluation Program for Placement Readiness, Training for English Proficiency and specialised skill-development initiatives.

The University’s industry orientation is further supported by its focus on research, innovation, entrepreneurship and employability, creating an ecosystem where students can build academic knowledge alongside practical and professional capabilities.

Speaking about the collaboration, Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor, Mohan Babu University, said:

“Our students are entering a world where the pace of change is as much a challenge as an opportunity. At MBU, we want them to see that change as their advantage. Strong fundamentals, exposure to real industry practice and mentorship they can trust are what turn ambition into careers. This collaboration with PW Skills gives our students that blend, in areas such as AI, data and digital, where the future of work is being written.”

Vinay Maheshwari, Trustee, Mohan Babu University, said:

“Employability is not built in the final semester. It is built steadily, when learning, practice and guidance come together. Through the two-teacher model with PW Skills, industry practitioners and our own faculty mentors will work side by side with students across three semesters, alongside their academic journey.”

Alakh Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO, PhysicsWallah, said:

“A university education gives students the foundation they need, but the world of work also demands practical skills, confidence and the ability to keep learning. Through this partnership, we aim to bring industry exposure and practical learning closer to students while they are still in college.”

The MBU-PW Skills partnership represents a step towards creating a more connected learning ecosystem where academic knowledge, global exposure, industry engagement, practical skills and career preparation come together, helping MBU students build the capabilities required to navigate an evolving professional landscape.

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