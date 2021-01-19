IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Woman arrested for marrying widow in guise of a man to grab cash, jewellery
Image for representation. (File photo)
Image for representation. (File photo)
jaipur news

Woman arrested for marrying widow in guise of a man to grab cash, jewellery

  • The police investigated the case and got hold of the accused who was found to be a woman during the medical examination.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kota
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:17 PM IST

By Aabshar H Quazi

Kota city police arrested a woman who in the guise of a man married a widow and robber her of 1.50 lakh cash and jewellery worth 3 lakh. The accused married the widow 7 months ago and was caught when the widow lodged a complaint at Kunhadi police station, the police said on Tuesday.

"The victim, a 30-year-old widow, approached Kunhadi police station of Kota city a fortnight ago with the complaint that her second husband, ‘Vikas’ (32), has taken away her 1.50 lakh cash and jewellery worth 3 lakh," said deputy inspector Bhagwat Singh Hingad.

The police investigated the case and got hold of ‘Vikas’ who was found to be a woman during the medical examination, Hingad said. The police found that the original name of the accused is Vijeta.

“Since the physical relationship between the two would have exposed Vikas aka Vijeta, the accused befooled the widow and told her that as per a tantric anyone who would see her naked would die. Both did not have any physical relationship during 7 months of their marital relationship,” Hingad said.

Also read: Maldives, Bangladesh to be among first to get Covid-19 vaccines from India

He said, “Earlier in January 2020, Vikas aka Vijeta was sent to the women’s shelter home, Naarishala, in Nanta area of Kota city by the Vigyan Nagar police after locals complained that Vikas, in veil of a male constable, was living with a child claimed to be ‘his’ daughter. The locals complained that the child seemed to have been abducted."

The widow was working as a security guard at the Naarishala a year ago after she left her in-laws’ home with her two kids following the death of her husband 4 years ago, said Hingad.

The accused told the widow that “he is a man and the police had falsely sent him to Naarishala.” “The widow got into the trap as the latter kept short hair and has a heavy manly voice,” he said Hingad.

“The widow and Vikas developed friendly relations and when Vikas came out of Narishala 7 months ago, both got married in a temple,” he said.

"Vijeta claims to be a resident of Bihar but she does not have any identification documents to prove her identity," Hingad said.

Vijeta has been sent to judicial custody after being arrested for the financial fraud, he said.

The widow said it was a huge breach of trust for her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
theft case
app
Close
e-paper
Image for representation. (File photo)
Image for representation. (File photo)
jaipur news

Woman arrested for marrying widow in guise of a man to grab cash, jewellery

By HT Correspondent, Kota
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:17 PM IST
  • The police investigated the case and got hold of the accused who was found to be a woman during the medical examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 10,61,303 voters have been added raising the total number of voters in the state to 4,95,80,319.(PTI)
As many as 10,61,303 voters have been added raising the total number of voters in the state to 4,95,80,319.(PTI)
jaipur news

10.61 lakh new voters added to electoral list in Rajasthan: SEC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Of these, 5,61,732 are men and 4,99,571 are women voters. Among the names added, there are 6,95,016 young voters in the 18–19 age group.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police released a video of the girl saying she had married out of her free will and there was no conversion involved.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
Police released a video of the girl saying she had married out of her free will and there was no conversion involved.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
jaipur news

Rajasthan police reject claim that Bikaner girl forced for interfaith marriage

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Bikaner’s superintendent of police, Priti Chandra, rubbished the claims made by the girl’s family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dense fog also engulfed many parts of the state.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Dense fog also engulfed many parts of the state.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
jaipur news

Mercury dips at several places in Rajasthan

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Alwar, Bundi and Dabok recorded 2.5, 6.1, 6.3, 7.4, 9.6 and 10 degrees respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers were charred to death after the bus ran into a high tension wire(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Passengers were charred to death after the bus ran into a high tension wire(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

6 dead, 36 injured after bus runs into high tension power line in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:24 AM IST
  • All the passengers on the bus were from the Jain community and were returning to Ajmer after visiting a temple in Beawar
READ FULL STORY
Close
He added that a vaccine usually took more than 10 years to develop starting from initial research and testing to approval for general use.
He added that a vaccine usually took more than 10 years to develop starting from initial research and testing to approval for general use.
jaipur news

‘No cause for fear... Happy to be in first few to get vaccinated’

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Dr Sudhir Bhandari, who is a member of the state advisory board for Covid-19, said, “I am happy that I am among the first few persons selected to get vaccinated. It is a proud moment that our country has developed a vaccine to deal with the pandemic. There is no cause for fear.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan was sentenced to 5-years in prison by a Jodhpur trial court in 2018 in a black buck poaching case.(Colors/Representational )
Salman Khan was sentenced to 5-years in prison by a Jodhpur trial court in 2018 in a black buck poaching case.(Colors/Representational )
jaipur news

Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan fails to appear in court

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Salman Khan has filed an application before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance in the poaching case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT File Photo)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT File Photo)
india news

Everyone was eagerly waiting for this day: Gehlot on Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Two vaccines—Covidshield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Covaxin, developed indigenously by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech—are being administered in the inoculation programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Sardana said the beginning of the Covid 19 vaccination drive was a proud moment.
Dr Sardana said the beginning of the Covid 19 vaccination drive was a proud moment.
jaipur news

Kota medical college principal 1st to get vaccine after recovering from Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Kota
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:43 PM IST
  • Vijay Sardana (58) was critically infected with Covid-19 in September 2020 and was hospitalized in Covid-19 ICU for a week but he didn’t lose courage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several accidents take place during kite flying in the country. (Reuteurs/Representational photo)
Several accidents take place during kite flying in the country. (Reuteurs/Representational photo)
jaipur news

Boy run over by train while catching kite, youth’s throat slit by sharp string

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kota
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Nearly 140 persons, including 100 in Jaipur alone, are reported to have been injured in kite-flying incidents in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recently, states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi reduced the maximum price of RT-PCR tests.(HT PHOTO)
Recently, states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi reduced the maximum price of RT-PCR tests.(HT PHOTO)
jaipur news

Coronavirus claims two more lives as 281 news cases surface in Rajasthan

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:11 PM IST
So far, 509 deaths have died in Jaipur, 299 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 168 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A hooch tragedy in South 24 Parganas district in 2011 had claimed 167 lives.(AFP/ Representational Photo)
A hooch tragedy in South 24 Parganas district in 2011 had claimed 167 lives.(AFP/ Representational Photo)
jaipur news

7 dead, 3 critical due to illicit liquor in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, probe on

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bharatpur/jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Villagers said they approached officials several times in the past with the request for action against the selling of illegal liquor in the area but no action was taken.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharma said the vaccine would be first administered to 80,000 healthcare workers.(Reuters File Photo)
Sharma said the vaccine would be first administered to 80,000 healthcare workers.(Reuters File Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan receives 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:19 PM IST
Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma said about 4.5 lakh doses of Covishield by Serum Institute of India, Pune will arrive in the state on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts for the next 24 hours.
The department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts for the next 24 hours.
jaipur news

Rajasthan reels under bitter cold, near-freezing temperature in Ganganagar

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Sikar, Bhilwara, Churu, Pilani, Chittorgarh and Ajmer recorded their respective lows of 1.5, 1.8, 2.2, 2.9, 3.5 and 4.8 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature at other places was between 5 and 9 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman collects eggs at a poultry farm. (PTI)
A woman collects eggs at a poultry farm. (PTI)
jaipur news

Bird flu: Samples found positive from 2 more Rajasthan districts

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • The samples from districts such as Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Pali and Jaisalmer have already been confirmed with bird flu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP