Janta curfew: Some residents face issues with essential services

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 22:45 IST

Noida: Despite Sunday’s janta curfew not extending to essential services, some residents in the city alleged that they faced issues due to the district administration and local resident bodies.

While roads in the city remained empty for the most part, some people were seen at grocery and medical stores.

Sangmitra, a resident of Nithari, claimed that she went to the district hospital in Sector 30 for a check-up but was turned away.

“I work as domestic help in Jalvayu Vihar. I frequently wash my hands and wear a mask. However, I suffered from cough, and one of my employers told me to get a check-up. So, I visited the district hospital,” said Sangmitra.

“I told the doctors at the hospital that I had cough, and they said that I should come back on Monday as everything was closed today,” the domestic help added.

However, the chief medical officer, Anurag Bhargav, said that the hospital was open. “No one is being denied treatment. The hospital will continue to work even through the lockdown,” said Bhargav.

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida also wore a deserted look, as patients chose to stay away by themselves.

A case was also reported from Sector 21 where some residents alleged that the local milk booth remained closed and the security guards did not allow movement of the residents.

When asked about it, Harsh Tyagi, owner of the booth, said, “We opened as usual. However, hardly 10-15 customers came in the morning, after which we closed the shop around 11.30am instead of the usual 1pm.”

Sector 21 RWA officials said that the confusion might have occurred because all the gates of the sector were closed, except one.

“Only gate number 1 remained open. The guards did not restrict anyone from going out. People chose to stay in. And there was no such incident,” said air vice-marshal (retd) Pradeep Kumar, an RWA office bearer.

Police officials said that all essential services remained open.

“People cooperated with us and there was no law and order issue in the district. All non-essential services remained shut and people followed the janta curfew,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1.