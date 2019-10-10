Kailash Gahlot writes to civic bodies to clear idol remains

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:26 IST

New Delhi

Delhi’s environment minister Kailash Gahlot ordered the three municipalities to clear debris and plastic material from around all artificial ponds that were used as immersion sites.

In a letter to the municipalities, Gahlot said that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had issued directives to the three civic bodies (north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations) that idols and plastic waste from the artificial ponds has to be cleared within 48 hours from immersion.

“DPCC had issued revised directions under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, read along with Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, for the immersion of idols,” the letter read.

It added, “Under general directions for local bodies/authorities, it has been clearly stated that within 48 hours of the immersion of idols, the left over material at idol immersion points on the banks of the rivers, lakes, ponds etc, be collected by the local bodies for disposal as per guidelines issued by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board),” the letter read.

Hindustan Times had on Wednesday reported that piles of idol remains and puja material lay strewn around the 116 artificial ponds that the Delhi government had created for immersion this year. The government had prohibited idol immersion into the Yamuna on recommendations of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to prevent pollution.

Durga idols were immersed on Tuesday, and as per the CPCB orders the remains from the immersion sites should have been cleared by Thursday.

Gahlot, in his letter on Thursday, also asked the three municipal agencies to submit a compliance report on the areas cleared by them.

A senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official said that the sites will be cleaned by Friday evening.

“A lot of plastic and idol remains had been collected from the immersion sites. By Friday evening we will clear it completely,” the official said.

Though an exact number has not been calculated by the DPCC, Delhi police estimates show that nearly 500 Durga puja pandals were set up in the city this year.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 22:26 IST