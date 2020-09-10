e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Karol Bagh market traders want pedestrian-only plan deferred

Karol Bagh market traders want pedestrian-only plan deferred

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:45 IST
Ashish Mishra
Ashish Mishra
         

New Delhi:

Traders of central Delhi’s Karol Bagh market, which was pedestrianised last year, have asked the North Delhi Municipal Corporation not to reintroduce the scheme till March next year, saying extremely low footfall has affected business and so the authorities should allow vehicular movement on Ajmal Khan Road for six more months.

Karol Bagh was the first shopping hub in Delhi to be pedestrianised, as part of which its main market road (Ajmal Khan Road) was restricted for vehicles in May last year. Additional arrangements were made to resolve the problem of haphazard parking in the area.

But after the Covid-19 lockdown, the stretch was opened for vehicular movement from July 8 this year on traders’ demand. Parking on the stretch is still not allowed.

Municipal officials had then said the arrangement was temporary and the pedestrianisation plan would be implemented again after the opening of public transport such as the Delhi Metro.

Murli Mani, president of the Ajmal Khan Road Traders Association, said traders do not want the stretch to be pedestrianised for a few more months as there is low footfall and business has been adversely hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A footfall of 7,000 to 10,000 people per day was reported at the market in normal times, which has now gone down by 90%, traders said.

“People do not want to take public transport or walk and prefer private vehicles. Our business is down by over 70% due to Covid-19. We want vehicular movement on Ajmal Khan Road to be extended further. We have written to the mayor and the commissioner of the north corporation, seeking relaxations till March next year,” Mani said.

Ajay Bajaj, advisor of the Karol Bagh Market Federation, said pedestrianisation at this juncture would further affect business in the market.

“Whatever businesses is happening is because of those who come in private vehicles. Restricting vehicular movement again will only hamper our trade and deteriorate our financial condition,” Bajaj said. He said on-street parking on the stretch should not be allowed but at the same time, vehicular movement should not be restricted .

The Karol Bagh market had emerged as a model for other areas as in May last year, the north corporation, along with the traffic police and the public works department (PWD), had restricted vehicular movement on Ajmal Khan Road and made it a completely walkable stretch.

A special parking management area plan was made for the market to regularise haphazard parking in the area. On-street parking from Ajmal Khan Road, Padam Singh Marg and Tank Toad was removed. Benches, flower pots and decorative street lights were installed to beautify the market.

A senior official of the north corporation said they were yet to get any latest communication from the traders’ body on the issue. “The pedestrianisation plan will be implemented agaun for sure but the date and timing are yet to be decided. It will be done in consultation with all stakeholders, including traders. Any decision regarding when to reintroduce the plan will be taken by higher authorities of the corporation,” the official said.

top news
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In