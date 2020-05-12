Kejriwal seeks public’s suggestions to ease curbs

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:39 IST

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought suggestions from the public on relaxations that could be allowed in the Capital after May 17, when the third phase of national lockdown ends, while stressing that opening up the city completely was not possible as this stage given the number of new Covid-19 cases every day.

Kejriwal, who was addressing a media conference digitally, said his government is also engaging with experts and doctors to get a holistic view on services that could resume and those that would have to shut after May 17.

“I want to know from the people of Delhi whether or not relaxations should be offered. Lockdown can’t be lifted altogether. To what extent should we offer relaxations? In which areas? Should buses or the Metro be allowed to operate? Should autos and cabs be allowed? Should schools, markets, industrial areas be opened? We need your ideas on what all should remain under lockdown and what should be reopened,” Kejriwal said.

The appeal to citizens from the CM comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all chief ministers to submit lockdown exit plans for their respective states by May 15.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government will accept suggestions from the public till 5pm on Wednesday, and a final proposal will be sent to the Centre on Thursday. He aid that the suggestions can be emailed (delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com), sent on WhatsApp (8800007722), or recorded after dialling the government’s dedicated 1031 helpline.

The chief minister added that whatever relaxations are offered, people will still have to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and follow all other hygiene and safety norms.

“This is time to stop the spread of Covid-19, but there is also a need for starting economic activities. I am looking for ideas from you. There won’t be any voting on the suggestions we receive,” Kejriwal said.

During the PM’s video conferencing with all chief ministers on Monday, the Delhi CM had appealed to Modi to categorise only the containment zones, not all the 11 revenue districts of the city, as “red zones”.

Delhi had 78 containment zones as on Tuesday where relaxations such as opening of standalone shops and industries, movement of people in private vehicles, entry of self-employed persons such as electricians and plumbers is not allowed. These activities are allowed in the rest of the city - which has been otherwise categorised as a red zone by the Centre.

The national Capital had 7,639 Covid-19 cases as on Tuesday which included 2512 recoveries and 86 deaths. The bulletin issued by the government also stated that with 8,431 tests done on Tuesday, the total number of tests in the city has crossed the 100,000-mark. This puts the number of tests per million in Delhi at around 5,200, the highest in India.

On Tuesday, several state government departments also held a meeting in this regard and various possibilities of “opening” the markets were discussed.

“One of the ideas under consideration is staggering the timings of shops. Another is to introduce an odd-even system for opening of shops. But, all these are just possibilities. We will get a final picture once the suggestions come in and the consultations with experts are held,” said a senior government official on condition of anonymity.

Later in the day, the government in a statement said it received around 3.3 lakh responses from the public in just a span of seven hours since Kejriwal announced about the move.

“The response to the CM’s call for suggestions has been overwhelming. In Just 7 hours, we have received nearly 3 lakh WhatsApp messages, nearly 5,000 emails and around 25,000 recorded messages,” the chief minister’s office said.

R1 CRORE TO THE FAMILY OF MCD TEACHER

Kejriwal paid condolences to the family of a 45-year-old teacher who lost her life on May 4 after being afflicted with Covid-19, and announced a compensation of R1 crore to her family. The woman was a contractual teacher with municipal corporation and was appointed for food distribution duty at a hunger relief centre in the city.

Her husband, an Ayurvedic doctor with a private practice, also died of Covid just a day before, on May 3. They were both admitted in the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital. They are survived by two sons: one aged 18, who is a school student, and the other 21, who is in college.

“She performed her food distribution duty for the needy on April 10, 17, and 18. But, on April 24 she could not report to work as she was unwell. First, she was admitted to the Ambedkar hospital in Rohini, and then was shifted to RML hospital where she passed away on May 4. May God give strength to her family to face this irreparable loss. We all are proud of Covid warriors like her. The Delhi government will give an honorary compensation amount of Rs 1 crore to her family,” Kejriwal said