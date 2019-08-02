Key areas in Gurugram waterlogged, air quality ‘satisfactory’

gurugram

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:42 IST

Rains lashed select areas of the city on Friday areas, leaving most of them waterlogged. According to the district administration, Gurugram received 32mm of rainfall till 5pm on Friday.

Key areas, which have a high traffic volume and footfall, such as the Mall Mile, Iffco Chowk, Golf Course Road, Udyog Vihar, Palam Vihar, Daulatabad flyover, Sheetla Mata Road, Sikanderpur, and certain sections of the Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) were heavily waterlogged.

The service lane on Golf Course Road, facilitating the movement of traffic from Sikanderpur towards AIT Chowk, was inundated, with commuters only able to use one lane to travel. Genpact Chowk and AIT Chowk on the Golf Course Road also witnessed heavy waterlogging.

Gurugram traffic police also alerted commuters about the two junctions via social media.

“Driving from DLF Phase 1 to Sector 56 was a bad experience. The service roads were heavy waterlogged and at certain stretches, only one lane was available to drive through as the remaining were inundated. At the AIT Chowk, there was a knee-deep accumulation of rainwater. It took me nearly 25 minutes to cover the distance, which usually takes around 10 minutes,” said Mihir Kohli, a resident of DLF-5.

Such was the severity of waterlogging on the Mall Mile that the surface roads adjoining to the Iffco Chowk underpass caved in. At Udyog Vihar, the boundary wall of an office complex collapsed around 2pm. Two cars parked next to the boundary wall fell inside the ditch of an adjoining under-construction building. Nobody was injured in the incident.

In Palam Vihar, rainwater also seeped into the ground floor of houses.

“Despite Palam Vihar not being a low-lying area, the water seeped into the ground floor of many houses due to the poor drainage system in the colony. There is no outlet for the water to recede. We had to stack our rolled carpets against the entrance door to stop rainwater seeping in,” Meenu Yadav, a resident of Palam Vihar, said.

With the city receiving scattered rains, waterlogging-prone areas, such as Narsinghpur-Khandsa, Sohna Road, Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk, did not report heavy rainwater accumulation.

Traffic police officials said that they had deployed their officers at vulnerable points beforehand to ensure there is minimal disruption to vehicle movement due to rains.

“All officials had been deployed at waterlogging-prone points in advance, when the skies turned overcast, to ensure there is minimal disruption to traffic due to the rain. As the rains took place a few hours before peak traffic hours, water had started to recede from some stretches and as such, there was no heavy congestion reported anywhere,” said Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic.

As a result of the rain, the maximum temperature fell by a degree and a half to touch 33 degrees Celsius on Friday. The minimum temperature recorded was 28.3 degrees Celsius, a rise of two degrees Celsius from Thursday.

Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) on Friday was recorded at 60 (satisfactory) by the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI monitor at Sector 11, worsening from Thursday’s AQI of 50 (good). According to a CPCB forecast, air quality in Gurugram will remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category for at least three more days. Experts said this period usually sees the city’s most favourable air quality in its annual pollution cycle.

