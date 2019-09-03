Kheri, a liquor trader who never met Kaushal

cities

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:08 IST

Gurugram Sachin Kheri, a wanted man, was a liquor trader in Faridabad. He is a native of Kheri village, located eight kilometres from the Faridabad city.

Kheri’s life changed in 2012 after a tiff with one of the villagers took an ugly turn. He allegedly shot at the villager and was arrested from the village. He came in contact with several gangsters when he was lodged in Faridabad jail, the police said.

Police said that Kheri had invested money in several liquor vends in Palwal and Faridabad before he got involved in crimes.

Palwal’s superintendent of police, Narender Bijarniya, who is a member of the special investigation team (SIT) formed to arrest Kaushal, said he came in touch with criminals such as Amit Dagar, Anil alias Lath, Mahale and Bholu at the Faridabad jail.

“Kheri has never met Kaushal. He was introduced to him through Dagar, through videoconference and he joined his gang in January 2018. He helped Kaushal, who had fled to Dubai, to run his extortion network from Faridabad,” said Bijarniya.

Police said Kheri was a shooter in the gang. “He used to call Kaushal on a daily basis and was in touch with his wife and live-in partner, who are also behind bars. He encouraged Kaushal to make extortion calls and assured him that he would threaten people and intimidate them, if they refused to pay the,,” said Bijarniya.

He was allegedly in love with a woman from Faridabad, who had turned down his proposal, following which he never got married. After committing a crime in Faridabad, he immediately returned to Noida, where he lived in a condominium with four aides.

“He was also in touch with the local goons of Uttar Pradesh, who used to supply him arms and ammunition. Kheri, in turn, helped them by providing hideouts in Faridabad. With their help, he has snatched many SUVs from UP and Haryana to make a quick buck,” said Bijarniya.

Kheri was allegedly planning to visit Dubai in October and had planned to meet Kaushal.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 21:08 IST