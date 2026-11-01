Kolkata, Kolkata Police have decided to impose extensive traffic restrictions across the city in view of the upcoming Kali Puja celebrations and subsequent idol immersion processions, a senior police officer said on Sunday. Kolkata Police to impose traffic curbs for Kali Puja, immersion processions

There would be curbs on the movement of goods vehicles and restrictions on parking and passenger pick-up and drop-off on several important roads, he said.

The restrictions will come into effect on November 8 and will remain imposed till November 11, a notification said.

The movement of all goods vehicles, except those carrying idols, will remain prohibited from 6 am on November 8 till 4 am the following day, it said.

"Traffic restrictions will be imposed on 17 major roads in central Kolkata, including Bankim Chatterjee Street, Surya Sen Street, S N Banerjee Road, Rash Behari Avenue, College Street and Lenin Sarani, from 4 pm on November 8 till 4 am the next day," the notification stated.

Buses will be diverted through Rashbehari Avenue and C Roy Road, it added.

Parking, passenger pick-up and drop-off, and loading and unloading of goods will also be prohibited from 4 pm on November 8 on 24 roads, including College Street, S N Banerjee Road and Prince Anwar Shah Road, till 4 am the next day, the officer said.

Special traffic arrangements have also been made around the Kalighat Temple, which witnesses a large gathering of devotees during Kali Puja, he said.

"Vehicular movement on Kalighat Road, Rashbehari Avenue, Sadananda Road and Hazra Road, adjoining the temple, will remain suspended in two phases from 5 am to 11 am on November 8 and again from 5 pm till 4 am the following day," the official said.

Restrictions on goods vehicles will continue on November 9, 10 and 11, with their movement prohibited from 8 am till 4 am the following day on these three days, he added.

During the immersion period, traffic restrictions will be imposed on 43 roads, including Beadon Street, Nimtala Ghat Street, Strand Road, Garden Reach Road and Kalighat Road.

From 4 pm to 3 am on November 9, 10 and 11, vehicles other than those engaged in idol immersion will be diverted from these stretches, the notification said.

Idol immersion vehicles will also not be allowed to use AJC Bose Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Park Street, Shakespeare Sarani, Maa Flyover, AJC Bose Flyover and Kalighat Bridge, it added.

"We have made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure that Kali Puja celebrations and immersion processions take place smoothly. Adequate personnel will be deployed at important intersections and sensitive stretches. Commuters are requested to follow the diversions and cooperate with the police. Emergency services will remain unaffected by the restrictions," the officer said.

However, emergency and essential services will remain exempted from the restrictions. Ambulances, fire tenders, vehicles carrying oxygen and medicines, essential food supply vehicles, Kolkata Municipal Corporation vehicles and those belonging to the media will be allowed to operate.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.