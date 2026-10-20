Maha Navami crowds throng Kolkata pandals ahead of Durga Puja's finale

At Belur Math, on the western bank of the Hooghly river in neighbouring Howrah district, the day's observances began with the Maha Navami puja at 5.40 am, followed by the sacred fire ritual at 12.15 pm.

From the devotional atmosphere at Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, to the bustling neighbourhood pandals of north and south Kolkata, families and groups of friends turned out in large numbers, making the most of the festival's remaining hours.

But beneath the celebrations was a heightened sense of caution following the October 17 stampede at Chorbagan that claimed 19 lives, with police personnel and puja organisers keeping a close watch on crowds and regulating entry at pandals to prevent overcrowding.

Kolkata, Kolkata's streets brimmed with devotees and revellers on Maha Navami on Tuesday, as the city made the most of the penultimate day of Durga Puja, with crowds thronging prominent community pandals and temples to offer prayers and soak in the festive spirit.

Founded by Swami Vivekananda, the monastery is among the most significant centres of religious observance during Durga Puja, attracting devotees from Kolkata, Howrah and adjoining districts.

Kumari puja was also held at the Janbazar Rani Rashmoni household's centuries old puja on Navami day and also at the community puja at Mudiali in south Kolkata.

Across Kolkata, some of the city's most popular community pujas, including Mudiali Siv Mandir, Suruchi Sangha, Baghbazar Sarbojonin, Ekdalia Evergreen, Singhi Park, College Square, Nalin Sarkar Street and Kashi Bose Lane, drew a steady stream of visitors on Maha Navami.

From the crowded neighbourhoods of north Kolkata to the bustling suburbs in the south, the festive spirit was palpable, with visitors pausing to admire the idols, intricate pandal designs and elaborate decorative installations.

The celebrations brought together faith, community participation and artistic expression, giving the city its distinctive Durga Puja character.

Yet, amid the crowds and celebrations, there was also a tinge of sadness. With the festivities set to end on Wednesday, many were making the most of their final hours with the goddess, reluctant to let go of the annual celebration that transforms the city for days.

Maha Navami is traditionally among the busiest days of Durga Puja, as devotees offer prayers and seek the goddess's blessings before the celebrations culminate in Vijaya Dashami.

The large turnout also posed a challenge for police and civic authorities, who worked to regulate pedestrian movement and prevent congestion around popular pandals and major thoroughfares.

The celebrations will conclude on Wednesday with Vijaya Dashami rituals, followed by the immersion of idols in the Hooghly and other designated water bodies, marking the goddess's symbolic return to her celestial abode.

For the city, it will also mean bidding farewell to the sights, sounds and shared festivities that make Durga Puja one of Kolkata's most cherished annual occasions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.