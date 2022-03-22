Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Suvendu hits out at Mamata over Bengal’s law & order, cites murder list
kolkata news

Suvendu hits out at Mamata over Bengal’s law & order, cites murder list

Taking to Twitter, the senior BJP leader put out a list of "murders (mostly political)", that took place in the state last week, with Birbhum topping the chart with 13 killings.
Earlier in the day, Adhikari had tweeted that law and order in West Bengal is on a rapid freefall.(PTI file photo)
Earlier in the day, Adhikari had tweeted that law and order in West Bengal is on a rapid freefall.(PTI file photo)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 05:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, on Tuesday hit out at chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the deteriorating law and order in the state over the death of at least eight villagers following the murder of a Trinamool Congress leader in Birbhum district..

Taking to Twitter, the senior BJP leader put out a list of "murders (mostly political)", that took place in the state last week, with Birbhum topping the chart with 13 killings.

Also Read| 'Arson orgy': Bengal governor Dhankhar on eight deaths in Rampurhat violence

“Last week while presenting the home budget of Bengal on the floor of the Assembly, hon'ble home minister of Mamata Banerjee was more interested in maligning LoP with false accusations rather than answering questions related to the deteriorating law and order situation of the state,” wrote Adhikari, a former aide-turned-rival of the Trinamool Congress supremo.

 

 

Later, while talking to reporters, he said the state’s law and order is in a grave state. “As many as 26 murders have taken place in the last one week in different parts of the state. The Centre should intervene and use Article 356 (President's Rule) or Article 355 of the Constitution to take the situation under their control in Bengal,” the BJP leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A panchayat leader of the TMC, Bhadu Sheikh, was killed in a bomb attack in the Rampurhat area of Birbhum district on Monday evening. According to witnesses, Sheikh was attacked by four men on motorcycles who had their faces covered. Sheikh was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Soon after, at least eight people were killed after their houses were allegedly set ablaze at Bogtui village in Birbhum. According to locals, the houses were set afire by members of rival TMC factions.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari had tweeted that law and order in West Bengal is on a rapid freefall.

“Tension and terror have gripped Rampurhat area of Birbhum district, after a panchayat upoprodhan (deputy chief); Bhadu Sheik was reportedly killed last evening in a bomb attack. The angry mob ransacked and set afire several houses afterwards. The nightlong barbarity has led to the death of at least 12 people till now; mostly women. Charred bodies are being recovered as of now,” Adhikari said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has sought an urgent update on the incident from the chief secretary.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
trinamool congress× suvendu adhikari mamata banerjee + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out