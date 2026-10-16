14 drug licences cancelled over suspected fake billing racket in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has cancelled 14 drug licences and suspended 29 others in a major crackdown on alleged fake billing and suspected counterfeit medicine networks operating in Lucknow’s Aminabad drug market. A decision on five additional establishments is pending. The action follows an investigation into suspected irregularities in the pharmaceutical supply chain. (For Representation)

The action follows an investigation into suspected irregularities in the pharmaceutical supply chain, including transactions in which purchases and sales were allegedly recorded on paper without the corresponding physical movement of medicines. Such practices, if established, can undermine drug traceability and make it difficult to verify the source and distribution of medicines.

The enforcement drive covered 44 establishments, with the department taking action against their licensed operations and associated premises, including warehouses. The suspended establishments have been barred from purchasing or selling medicines during the suspension period.

The latest action is part of an investigation that gathered pace in July and August, when food and drug safety officials examined suspected counterfeit medicine supplies, alleged cross-billing and possible manipulation of billing software.

On August 12, nine FIRs were registered at Aminabad police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the alleged racket.

Earlier, officials seized suspected counterfeit medicines from illegal warehouses in Alambagh, Bakshi Ka Talab and Aminabad. The department also reported alleged fake billing and software tampering involving multiple drug establishments and a software vendor. A separate cross-billing network, allegedly operating without the physical supply of medicines, was detected in Kaiserbagh.

According to the department, medicines worth approximately ₹41.58 lakh have been seized in Lucknow during the enforcement drive. Nine FIRs have been registered against 32 people, with two arrests reported.