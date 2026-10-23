16 arrested in Lucknow gambling den raid, ₹1.27 lakh cash seized

The Bazaar Khala police arrested 16 men during a raid at a house in Nand Kheda Mill Area, where gambling was allegedly on, and seized ₹1,27,150 in cash, officials said on Thursday. (FORAccording to police, those present allegedly attempted to flee but were apprehended by the team. REPRESENTATION)

Acting on a tip-off received during patrolling on October 21, a police team led by the assistant commissioner of police (Bazaar Khala) surrounded the house and conducted a raid. According to police, those present allegedly attempted to flee but were apprehended by the team.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Public Gambling Act at Bazaar Khala police station.

Postal employee arrested

The Sarojini Nagar police arrested a 24-year-old former branch postmaster, Raunak Shukla, on Thursday in connection with an alleged embezzlement of government and account holders’ money, police said. According to police, an FIR (case number 122/2025) was registered against Shukla under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint filed on April 4, 2025, by Harihar Nath Tripathi, assistant superintendent of post offices. Shukla had been absconding since the case was registered, and a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him by a court.

Man loses money after offering lift to stranger

A 55-year-old man allegedly lost some of the ₹1.35 lakh he was carrying after a stranger asked him for a lift on his motorcycle near Vijaypur traffic signal in Vibhuti Khand on Thursday, police said.

According to police, Gomti Prasad, a resident of Rahim Nagar, was carrying the cash from the glass shop where he had worked for around 15 years to AU Small Finance Bank in Husadiya’s Patrakar Puram area. Around 1pm, a youth carrying a bag approached him and requested a lift. After getting on the motorcycle, the youth placed his bag across their thighs. Prasad became suspicious when the youth allegedly pressed the side where the cash was kept.

The youth jumped off, causing Prasad to lose balance and fall. While Prasad collected the scattered cash with help from workers and a street vendor, the youth allegedly fled with some money. Police are gathering details for further action.