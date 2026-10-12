3 cousins killed as bike collides with school bus in UP’s Budaun

Three young cousins were killed and their friend was seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a school bus near Madanjudi village in Budaun district’s Bisauli area on Monday afternoon, police said. None of the four were wearing helmets, they added. One teenager was critically injured in the accident. (For Representation)

The accident occurred when the four teenagers, all residents of Hatsa village, were travelling towards Bisoli town on a single motorcycle and had just reached the main road from their village.

The deceased were identified as Nikhil alias Nitin (19), Rohan (20) and Rishabh (18). All three were cousins. Their friend, Shiva Kumar (18), sustained serious injuries and was referred to the district hospital, they said. Confirming the accident and three deaths, deputy superintendent of police Anshuman Srivastava said a probe was underway.