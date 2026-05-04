8 killed as speeding car mows down rescuers in Ambedkar Nagar

What began as a rescue effort after a midnight road crash turned into a second tragedy in Ambedkar Nagar, where a speeding car allegedly lost control and ran into a group of people helping injured victims, leaving eight dead and several others injured on the Akbarpur-Jalalpur road early Monday, police said. Representational image (Sourced)

According to police officials, the first accident took place around midnight near Ashrafpur locality under Jalalpur police station limits, where two motorcycles collided head-on.

The collision left both riders critically injured, drawing local residents and passersby to the spot. People gathered along the roadside and began arranging immediate medical help for the injured.

However, within minutes, a car approaching from the Jalalpur side allegedly lost control at high speed and veered into the crowd assisting the victims.

The vehicle hit multiple rescuers and onlookers, leaving several critically injured. Police rushed the victims to a community health centre, where doctors declared six brought dead.

Two other injured persons in critical condition were referred to the district hospital and later shifted to Tanda Medical College for advanced treatment. Both later died during treatment, taking the death toll to eight, said Prachi Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Ambedkar Nagar.

The deceased were identified as Kaifi, 32, Uttam, 24, Aditya, 25, Lalchand, 24, Raju Gupta, 32 and Chhotu, 25. Two unidentified men, aged around 35 and 32, were also among those killed, police said.

Police said inquest proceedings have been initiated and all bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the incident is underway.