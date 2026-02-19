Gorakhpur , As many as nine patients had to get an eye removed, and nine others lost vision in one of the eyes after they developed an infection following cataract surgeries at a private hospital here, prompting authorities to seal the facility and order an inquiry. 9 patients' eyes removed, 9 others lose vision after cataract surgery in Gorakhpur; hospital sealed

Official sources said on Thursday that the surgeries were conducted on 30 patients during an eye camp held at New Rajesh Hitech Hospital on February 1.

They said that within 24 hours of the surgeries, several patients began complaining of severe pain and discharge from the operated eye.

At least 18 developed infections and were referred to hospitals in Delhi, Lucknow and Varanasi as their condition worsened, with one patient, however, partially regaining vision later, officials confirmed.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena said the hospital has been sealed and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

"If anyone is found guilty, their registration will be cancelled," he said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Jha termed it a "serious lapse" and said further action would follow the inquiry report.

A health department culture test has confirmed bacterial infection.

Many of the surgeries were conducted under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Patients alleged that they were discharged just hours after surgery and developed complications the next day.

Some of the worst-affected patients are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi and hospitals in Varanasi and Lucknow.

In several cases, doctors had to remove the infected eye to prevent the infection from spreading further, officials said.

One of the affected patients, Paradeshi, said doctors at AIIMS Delhi on February 17 told him that he had lost vision in the operated eye.

"They said the eye may have to be removed depending on reports," he said.

Sahwan Ali from Gola said her ordeal worsened a day after surgery.

"There was bleeding from the eye the next day. We were rushed to Delhi. Doctors removed one eye. I can no longer see," she said.

Shankarawati of Rahdauli, whose eye was removed at a Varanasi hospital, said she now fears losing sight in the other eye.

"I still have pain and blurred vision. I am scared the infection might spread," she said, while her son warned of legal action if her remaining eye is affected.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.