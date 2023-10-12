Allahabad HC issues contempt notice to DSP for allegedly disrespecting judicial officer

The Allahabad high court has issued a contempt notice to a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted in Moradabad district for allegedly disrespecting a judicial officer. The court issued the contempt notice while acting on a report sent by the judicial officer concerned. (For Representation)

Acting on a report sent by the judicial officer concerned, a division bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi said, “A prima facie case to initiate criminal contempt proceedings is made out against the police officer for his conduct before the additional civil judge (junior division)/judicial magistrate, Moradabad district court.”

The additional civil judge (junior division)/judicial magistrate, Moradabad, had made a reference to the high court on July 24, 2023 stating that during recording of statement of a victim under section 164 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the investigating officer (IO) of the case showed disrespect to the concerned court and denied to disclose his name on the ground that the judge could see it from the records and that he was not required to tell his name.

Later, the IO told his name in a discourteous and contemptuous manner stating that it was not the first time that he was writing a statement under section 164 CrPC. and hence, he should not be taught the procedure. Thereafter, the IO left the court.

Taking all these allegations into consideration, the high court issued notice to Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, circle officer, Thakurdwara, Moradabad asking him to show cause as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

