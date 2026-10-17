Allahabad HC orders monthly aid for Aliganj fire survivor

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday directed the state government to reimburse the monthly treatment expenses of Jayant Gupta, 25, who suffered severe injuries and permanent disability in the Aliganj fire that claimed 15 lives in Lucknow. A division bench passed the order on October 16 while hearing a PIL filed by Shivendu Pandey. (For Representation)

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla passed the order on October 16 while hearing a PIL filed by Shivendu Pandey. The court also directed the government to process Gupta’s claim for ₹2.5 lakh already spent on treatment and pay the amount before the next hearing, subject to submission of supporting bills.

Gupta’s counsel told the court that he had received only ₹1.5 lakh in compensation from various sources. Before the fire, he earned around ₹46,000 a month. Now unable to move or earn, he depends on his father, whose monthly pension is around ₹25,000.

The court directed Gupta to submit bills for both ongoing hospital treatment and expenses incurred at home through the office of the additional advocate general. The claims must be processed and paid every month.

The government informed the court that a high-level committee headed by the additional chief secretary (Home) had been constituted to frame a policy or propose legislation on compensation. The case will be heard again in the fourth week of November.