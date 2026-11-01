Azam Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody, taken to Dasna jail

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad sent Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Azam Khan to 14 days’ judicial custody on Sunday. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan arrives in Ghaziabad where he was produced before a court on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO)

The development came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money laundering case linked to the alleged misuse of government funds in the construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, founded by Khan, in Rampur.

“We had requested the court to grant 14 days of judicial custody, and the court has allowed our plea,” a senior ED official said, confirming the agency’s request and the court’s order.

Khan, who had walked out of Rampur jail on Saturday after nearly 11 months in custody, was taken directly to Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail from the court following the remand order.

The ED produced Khan before the special PMLA court amid tight security. Five ED vehicles entered the court premises around 10.30 am, accompanied by nearly 100 personnel from the police and paramilitary forces.

Khan appeared calm as he was brought to the court. When he briefly rolled down the window of his car, mediapersons asked whether he had anything to say.

“What is left to say?” he replied.

The ED had arrested Khan on Saturday evening shortly after his release from Rampur jail and taken him to its Delhi headquarters for questioning. Investigators questioned him for several hours over the alleged diversion of government funds for the construction of Jauhar University, reportedly asking him more than 50 questions.

The fresh arrest came in connection with the ED’s money laundering investigation into the Jauhar University project, which has been under scrutiny over allegations of irregularities in the acquisition of land and the use of public funds.

The agency has been examining the alleged use of government funds and proceeds of crime in the construction and development of the university.

The case adds another legal challenge for the veteran SP leader, who has faced multiple criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh.

Khan’s legal team is expected to challenge the ED’s action. His judicial custody means he will remain in prison while the investigation and related legal proceedings continue.