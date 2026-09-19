‘Bhu mafia’ tag: UP govt considering special law for statutory backing
The Uttar Pradesh government’s move follows Allahabad high court questioning the legal basis for the state branding individuals as ‘bhu mafia’
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is considering bringing a special law to give statutory backing to action against those identified as “bhu mafia” (land mafia), on the lines of the Gangsters Act or the Goonda Act, or alternatively incorporating a full dedicated chapter on land grabbers in any of the related existing special laws, officials in the know of the development said.
The move follows the Allahabad high court questioning the legal basis for the state branding individuals as “bhu mafia” in the absence of any specific statutory provision authorising such a designation.
The State Law Commission is now believed to be working on the contours of a legal framework that would define the term “bhu mafia” and specify the circumstances and procedure under which a person could be so designated and legally proceeded against.
Sources said a series of meetings involving senior officials of the revenue, law and prosecution departments and chaired by the chief secretary have been held on the issue since the high court order in February this year.
The last meeting at the end of July reached a broad agreement on the need for a specific legal framework. At present, around 1500 individuals are listed in official records as “bhu mafia” in Uttar Pradesh with the administration taking legal action to get encroached land freed from their possession, according to a senior revenue department official. “The proposed legislation could determine the legal consequences of such identification and lay down safeguards and procedures for action against them,” he said.
Principal secretary (law) Udai Pratap Singh, acknowledged that the state government was working with the State Law Commission to provide a legal definition to the term “bhu mafia”.
“The state government, along with the state law commission, is working to define the term ‘bhu mafia’. We will define bhu mafia in our context, as the court has questioned how the government declares a person as ‘bhu mafia’ without the term being defined in the law,” he said.
The issue came into sharp focus in February this year when the Allahabad high court stayed the declaration of a petitioner, Banvari Lal, as ‘bhu mafia’ and sought an explanation from the state on the legal framework backing such a classification.
In Banvari Lal vs State of UP and Others, a division bench of Justice Ashwini Kumar Mishra and Justice Donadi Ramesh noted that the petitioner had challenged his classification despite the encroachment proceedings against him having been closed in 2020. The petitioner also questioned the statutory basis of the May 1, 2017 government order under which the Anti-Bhu Mafia Task Force was set up. The court directed the state to file a counter-affidavit explaining the legal basis for declaring an individual as “bhu mafia”.
Director-general, prosecution, Lalit Mudgal said, “A clear definition of the term ‘bhu mafia’ will certainly help the government identify land grabbers and successfully prosecute them in courts.”He believed that inserting a separate chapter on ‘bhu mafia’ in any of the relevant existing Acts could suffice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More