BJP celebrates twin wins, leaders thank people

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday erupted in celebrations following the party’s landslide victory in the Delhi assembly elections and a decisive win in the Milkipur assembly bypoll. Firecrackers were burst, and sweets were distributed celebrating a grand “Vijayotsav” at the party’s state headquarters here on Saturday. BJP workers celebrate at the party office in Lucknow on Saturday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The event was attended by BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP’s state general secretary (organization) Dharampal Singh, and minister of state (independent charge) Dayashankar Singh.

Senior party leaders, along with a large number of party office-bearers and workers, participated in the celebrations. They included state general secretaries Govind Narayan Shukla and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, state ministers Anjula Mahaur, Amit Valmiki, and Shivbhushan Singh, state media in-charge Manish Dixit, headquarters in-charge Bharat Dixit, co-headquarters in-charge Chaudhary Laxman Singh, and metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary expressed gratitude to the people for the party’s landslide victory in the Delhi assembly elections, attributing it to the trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He stated that the public has endorsed Modi’s pro-poor welfare schemes, policies, and commitments, leading to BJP’s mandate in Delhi. He also hailed the people of Ayodhya for electing BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan with a massive margin in the Milkipur by-election, rejecting the “negative agenda” of the Samajwadi Party and the opposition.

Chaudhary emphasised that under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable progress in electricity, water supply, roads, healthcare, education, and security. He credited BJP workers for their door-to-door outreach, presenting the NDA government’s report card under Modi and Yogi’s leadership, ensuring direct engagement with every voter.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took a swipe at the opposition, claiming that the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party are heading toward political extinction. He declared that BJP is the present and future of India, guaranteeing good governance, welfare for the poor, women’s empowerment, and a bright future for the youth. He hailed the victories as a true triumph of democracy, asserting that parties indulging in corruption, falsehood, anarchy, appeasement, and dynastic politics have been rejected by the people.

“After Haryana and Maharashtra, Delhi’s victory has further strengthened BJP’s momentum. The opposition’s political fortunes are sinking. Delhi’s win is India’s win. Milkipur’s win is Uttar Pradesh’s win. Today marks a historic moment. Delhi’s electoral tsunami is a resounding response to negativity, lies, and conspiracies,” Maurya said.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also extended gratitude to voters for BJP’s historic victories in Delhi assembly elections and the Milkipur bypoll. “The BJP’s triumph is a testament to the people’s unwavering faith in PM Modi’s leadership,” he said.

In Varanasi, BJP workers danced to drumbeats, burst crackers and distributed sweets.

Mayor Ashok Tiwari said that people of Delhi have shown faith in the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and taught a lesson to Arvind Kejriwal. He said that now the double engine government in Delhi will set new records of development.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said the BJP’s wins in Delhi and Milkipur are the victory of development and good governance.

Those present on the occasion included BJP district president and MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, regional media incharge Navratan Rathi, Naveen Kapoor, co-media incharge Santosh Solapurkar among others.