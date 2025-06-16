BJP will have to give people their due ‘bhagidari’: UP Cong in charge

LUCKNOW As the government on Monday issued a notification for conducting India’s 16th census, the Uttar Pradesh Congress is gearing up for the 2027 Assembly polls with an “inclusive organisational structure” made via Rahul Gandhi’s ‘social justice’ formula. Pande said the organisational restructuring or Sangathan Srijan that we initiated in December is on the lines of inclusive participation (File Photo)

“As the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi took up the demand for caste census and the BJP will have to give the benefits that communities deserve. They (BJP) will have to give communities, OBCs, minorities and SC/STs their due bhagidari (share),” said Avinash Pande, in charge of UP Congress, who is extensively conducting restructuring of the party in the state.

“The next election will not be fought with the BJP, but the entire machinery where the election commission too appears a frontal organisation for the ruling party,” alleged Pande who has directed that all committees formed in state should include women, dalits, OBCs and minorities.

Currently, 79 OBC castes are listed as socially and educationally backward, enjoying quota benefits in government jobs and admissions in government educational institutes.

“Irrespective of the census’ consequence, we have raised the issue for benefits in proportion to the population (jiski jitni hissedari utni uski bhagidari). In fact the organisational restructuring or Sangathan Srijan that we initiated in December is on the lines of inclusive participation. I have asked for ensuring social justice at all levels of organisational structure - right from state to district, block and booth,” said Pande.

The Congress leader said the party gained strength between 2022 assembly polls, when its total vote share was 2.33% with two seats won and the Lok sabha elections, when six seats came to Congress with 9.46% vote share.

“In the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had an impact on at least 10 seats. Had we gone alone, our seats would have been more,” said Pande. When asked about alliance with Samajwadi Party, he said: “First we will see the impact of organisational restructuring in the upcoming panchayat election 2026.”

“Our marketing may be weak, but our presence is strong in at least 53 or 54 Lok Sabha seats in UP.

The first phase of organisational restructuring will get over and training of selected office-bearers will begin from August 15 to set the agenda for the panchayat elections in 2026.

The BJP is misleading people with a “capitalistic approach”. The gap between the rich and the poor is such that few rich make it to the world list and remaining majority population is so poor that has to be fed with free rations, said Pande. “Modi might be PM of 140 crore people, but Rahul Gandhi is the leader of 140 crore people,” he said.