B’khand poised to become gateway of development
Apart from the defence corridor, the Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on yet another ambitious mission of making Bundelkhand a hub of green energy and role model for organic farming.
In the budget that was tabled in the UP assembly on Thursday, the state government disclosed that it would develop a green energy corridor in Bundelkhand and allocated ₹500 crore for the purpose.
The government would seek private investments for this corridor that is expected to generate 4,000 megawatts of solar power. This project has been billed a priority, considering the yawning gap between generation and projected demand of electricity.
The government is trying to ramp up the solar power generation through on grid and off grid solar plants.
Bundelkhand was considered ideal for solar power generation on account of its geography and climate conditions, said Arvind Srivastava, a social activist in Banda.
He said the defence corridor, Bundelkhand Expressway and green energy corridor clearly showed that the state government was focusing heavily on this backward region.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the government had elaborate plans to turn the region into a centre for natural farming, as part of making Bundelkhand a largest export hub in the next five years. This way the government wants to create more innovative opportunities in the agriculture and food processing industry. The focus would be on promoting organic and zero budget farming of pulses, fruits flowers, vegetables and fragrances.
Officials have been exploring to promote advance technologies of food processing and marketing agro and food products.
The government has signed 62 MoUs of ₹8670 crore under the defence corridor and Bundelkhand Expressway project. The Bundelkhand Expressway is 90% complete.
In addition, the government has also proposed ₹700 crore for various projects in Bundelkhand under the special areas scheme.
To boost religious tourism in Chitrakoot, the government has earmarked ₹3.50 crore for various projects going on in the region.
Prem Singh, a renowned progressive farmer of the region, said the plan was in the right direction and the farmers had been doing wonderfully in natural farming. The Bundelkhand expressway would help the organic farmers with markets, he said.
Will educate locals near Panchgaon Chowk on traffic rules, say Gurugram cops
The Gurugram traffic police will hold a meeting with the people residing near Panchgaon Chowk on National Highway 48 (NH-48) — which is considered one of the most unsafe stretches in the city — next week to discuss and spread awareness on how to avoid road accidents, and also urge them to not drive on the wrong side, said the officials on Thursday.
Will take action against schools for violating transportation norms: Gurugram DC
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday said a school can face action if there are repeated complaints against them for violating transportation of students norms. Yadav was addressing a gathering of representatives of around 250 private schools in Gurugram in an awareness seminar held at DPS in Sector-45 on Thursday to give detailed knowledge of the safety policy to school authorities.
Summer break in Haryana schools to start from June 1
The Haryana government on Thursday announced that summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state will begin from June 1, and they will remain closed till June 30, according to a notice issued by the directorate of school education. The Haryana government had announced that students of classes 10 and 12 will continue to attend online classes during the summer vacation.
UP Budget: ₹10.5K crore push to rural health infrastructure
To give a boost to rural health infrastructure, the state government proposed an outlay of ₹10.5K crore in the state budget that finance minister Suresh Khanna tabled in the UP assembly on Thursday. Another ₹300 crore have been proposed in the budget for ensuring additional honorarium to ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Another ₹100 crore has been proposed for treatment of chronic diseases of people from economically weaker sections.
Ensure absconding NDPS offenders are brought to book: SC to Punjab
New Delhi Observing that there are over 2,000 absconding NDPS offenders/accused persons in Punjab, the Supreme Court has asked the state government to put in place appropriate provisions to ensure that the absconding individuals are brought to book within a reasonable time.
