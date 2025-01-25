BTech student stabbed in Lko’s Vibhuti Khand

A first-year BTech student, was attacked with a knife by two individuals near the Summit building in Vibhuti Khand on Saturday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the police the attack occurred when Aman Dubey and his friend, both students of a private university in the state capital, were on their way to get their two-wheeler serviced. The victims were travelling along the Matiyari route when they got into an argument with the accused, who were also riding a bike.

A police official said that the situation quickly escalated when the bikers stopped Dubey’s vehicle, and one of them attacked him with a knife, causing multiple injuries. The attack left the victim seriously wounded, and he was immediately rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), East, Shashank Singh, confirmed the details of the incident, stating that after receiving medical attention, Dubey submitted a formal complaint to the police. In response to the complaint, the police launched a manhunt for the attackers. Three police teams have been deployed to track down and apprehend the individuals.