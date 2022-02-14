Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Couple jump before moving train in Lko, bodies found
lucknow news

Couple jump before moving train in Lko, bodies found

Their mutilated bodies were found on railway tracks between Gomti Nagar and Malhaur railway stations, police said on Sunday.
Couple jump before moving train in Lko, bodies found (sourced)
Couple jump before moving train in Lko, bodies found (sourced)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A married man and a woman who was to get married in May, jumped before a moving train under Vibhuti Khand police station limits on Saturday midnight.

Their mutilated bodies were found on railway tracks between Gomti Nagar and Malhaur railway stations, police said on Sunday.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The victims, were in their 20s, and have been identified as residents of Bahraich. While the man had a four-year-old daughter from his 18-month-old marriage, the woman was to get married in May, police said.

The police said the two were into a relationship for many years but got separated after the male partner’s marriage.

“The male victim had shifted to Lucknow after his marriage and worked in Madiaon. Preliminary probe suggests that the woman left her Bahraich home on Friday and reached Lucknow to meet her partner. They subsequently ended their lives by jumping before a train perhaps after realising that they had no future together,” a police official said.

The police said family members of the victims had been informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out