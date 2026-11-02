Dhanteras: Festive automobile sales in Lko projected to soar past ₹150 cr

Automobile markets in the state capital are gearing up for a massive surge in sales during the upcoming festival season, with industry experts projecting total sales of two-wheelers and four-wheelers to cross ₹150 crore in Lucknow alone, while across UP total auto sales are expected to reach nearly ₹3,000 crore. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Speaking on the festive market outlook, Sanjay Gupta, state president UP Adarsh Vyapar Mandal, said the city is witnessing a strong sales trajectory across key segments.

“According to market projections four-wheeler sales in Lucknow are estimated to hit ₹100 crore during the festive window. Sales of vehicles priced between ₹20 lakh and ₹50 lakh in the luxury and premium segment are expected to see 300 to 400 units sold, generating approximately ₹100 crore in revenue solely,” said Gupta.

Overall four-wheeler volume in Lucknow is estimated at 2,000 vehicles, aligning with the market estimates provided by Automobile Dealer Association president Rajeev Gupta, who said that during Navratri alone 14,000 cars were sold across Uttar Pradesh, with Lucknow consistently accounting for 28% of the state sales.

“For the full festive and Diwali month, state four-wheeler sales are expected to hit 20,000 units. Two-wheeler sales in Lucknow are expected to contribute ₹50 crore to total festive revenue, driven by a volume of approximately 6,000 units,” said Gupta.

Executive member Federation of Automobiles Dealers Association, Vinkesh Gulati said that the industry’s primary focus this season goes beyond promotional offers to converting bookings into timely deliveries while maintaining strict inventory discipline to prevent excessive unsold stock.

“Customer preferences are also witnessing a clear shift. Modern buyers are meticulously comparing purchase price, EMIs, running costs, safety features and after-sales support before finalising a choice, in what is being seen as a total ownership evaluation. While upgrading remains a priority, affordability stays critical for entry-level two-wheeler and first-time car buyers. Powertrain choices are increasingly usage-led, with consumers carefully weighing petrol, CNG and electric alternatives against daily travel distances and charging access,” said Gulati.

Addressing electric vehicle trends Gulati pointed out that for private electric cars, purchase subsidies were never a primary differentiator, with decisions relying more heavily on vehicle pricing, home charging availability, battery warranties and resale confidence.

Meanwhile, in electric two-wheelers, lower purchase incentives have not slowed down demand. Rather, product availability remains the main operational hurdle. While some price-sensitive buyers may lean toward lower-tier models or revert to petrol, consumers with heavy daily usage continue to favour EVs due to substantial running-cost savings.

Weighing in on volume predictions, industry experts said that while a heavy concentration of deliveries is anticipated around Dhanteras and Diwali, forecasting precise absolute numbers remains complex.

According to an executive at a Bajaj showroom near Lekhraj Market, Anukalp Gupta, compared to last year, this year there has been a major jump of 5,000 units in Bajaj EV sales, registering an overall increase of 50 percent in demand.

“The highest demand in the market is being seen for the mid variant priced at ₹1.40 lakh, which people are preferring the most for daily urban commute and regular travel. At the same time, due to being lighter in weight, there is a higher trend of purchase of the base variant priced at ₹1.20 lakh among women. Apart from this, there is also considerable enthusiasm among customers for the top variant coming at an on-road price of ₹1.75 lakh, and it continues to see good demand along with pre-bookings,” said Gupta.

Manager Ampere Shivam Singh, said that due to rising petrol prices and the E20 fuel mixture, demand for electric two-wheelers has seen a jump of up to 40% compared to last year.

“Due to inflation, on-road prices of vehicles have increased by about ₹5,000 and vehicles that were priced at ₹95,000 last year have now reached up to ₹1,00,000, but despite this, EVs remain the first choice of customers. Pre-bookings for Dhanteras have already begun,” said Singh.

Manjeet Singh Talwar, a car dealer near Polytechnic crossing, said that the hybrid SUVs are doing well. “The purchasing power of people has improved, people are choosing SUVs as they are comfortable and have built in technological advances,” he said.