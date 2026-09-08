Divyansh Joshi stars with a ton as Rinku Singh's Meerut Mavericks beat Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Lucknow Falcons in the UPT20

In a highly anticipated clash of Indian international stalwarts, Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks delivered a flawless performance to defeat Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Lucknow Falcons by 94 runs in the Grand Finale of the UP T20 League 2026. Played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the summit clash firmly established Meerut's dynasty. Appearing in their fourth consecutive final across all four seasons, the Mavericks were crowned the undisputed champions of Season 4. Rinku Singh's Meerut Mavericks beat Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Lucknow Falcons in the UPT20

Meerut Mavericks skipper Rinku Singh won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision paid immediate dividends as openers Swastik Chikara and Divyansh Joshi—who was brought into the playing XI specifically for the final—stitched together a rapid 53-run opening stand. Following Chikara's dismissal, the innings transformed into the "Divyansh Joshi show." The aggressive batter launched a counter-attack, systematically dismantling the Lucknow bowling lineup, including veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Joshi scored 105 off just 40 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries and seven sixes. His century propelled the Meerut Mavericks to a daunting 203/7.

Faced with a 204-run target in their maiden final, the Lucknow Falcons could not settle into the game. The Meerut bowling attack struck with consistency, denying Lucknow any meaningful partnerships. Ajeet Verma provided the only significant resistance, scoring 39 off 24 balls before a run-out ended his effort. Vishal Chaudhary dismantled the middle and lower order, leading the bowling charts with 4/24. Meanwhile, Meerut spinner Zeeshan Ansari claimed two crucial wickets to finish the tournament with 25 wickets, earning the Purple Cap.

The Lucknow Falcons were bundled out for 109 in just 16 overs, sealing a 94-run victory for the Meerut Mavericks. For his breathtaking century, Divyansh Joshi was named Player of the Match. Alongside Ansari's success, Kashi Rudras skipper Karan Sharma was awarded the Orange Cap for finishing the season as the highest run-scorer with 361 runs.