Dump grievances in Gomti: Amit Shah’s mantra to party workers in Uttar Pradesh
“No leader can win an election for the party. It is only karyakartas (workers) who can ensure the party’s victory,” Amit Shah told more than 2,800 functionaries at the Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow where the BJP’s state working committee meeting began on Friday
Giving a pep talk to the party cadre with a clear mantra, Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday asked them to dump all anger and disappointment in Gomti and work for a third straight BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.
He described the electoral goal as the “fish eye” the party workers must aim at.
“No leader can win an election for the party. It is only karyakartas (workers) who can ensure the party’s victory,” Shah told more than 2,800 functionaries at the Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow where the party’s state working committee meeting began.
“Today itself, throw all your resentment, frustration and complaints into the Gomti and get down to the task of forming a BJP government for the third time in 2027. Only one goal — victory of lotus,” he said.
“It is possible some wanted to become ministers and were made MoS, some wanted to become cabinet minister, some wanted to become MP but got the responsibility of zila panchayat member. But if any party has accommodated workers the most, it is BJP and, in UP, it has happened the most. The party’s victory is above personal expectations,” he said.
Shah cited the BJP’s expansion in Uttar Pradesh, recalling that when he became the party’s state in-charge before the 2014 polls, it had won 71 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while ally Apna Dal secured two, taking the National Democratic Alliance’s tally to 73. The BJP subsequently won 312 seats in the 2017 assembly elections.
He attributed the party’s rise to the organisational strength of its workers and called on them to replicate that effort in 2027.
“The BJP government in UP is like Angad’s foot, no one can shake it,” he asserted, but warned that it will take booth-level toil, not complacency, to keep it so.
“If the Opposition continues the same politics, it will stay out of power for long.”
The outreach comes at a time when the BJP registered a below-par show in its bastions in the recent Uttar Pradesh legislative council election for 11 teachers’ and graduate constituencies. Overall, the BJP retained its numerical edge as it held on to its tally of six seats but the main opposition Samajwadi Party improved its tally from three to five seats.
“BJP workers’ resentment was a major factor in the lacklustre show in MLC polls,” a senior BJP leader said.
“Shah is very well aware of it and his Gomti remark was meant to address that.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit, Assistant Editor, brings over 20 years of frontline reporting experience to the newsroom. A specialist on Uttar Pradesh politics and governance, he has reported from the ground across the state’s most consequential stories. He cut his teeth in eastern UP, spending 15 years covering the region. Based in Varanasi, he reported the 2012 UP Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that reshaped the state’s political map. Moving to Lucknow in 2016, he has since led coverage of the 2017 and 2022 UP Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His reporting tracks the BJP’s strategy, opposition moves, and voter sentiment across all 75 districts. Pawan has been a constant presence in Ayodhya since 2016. He reported the entire arc of the Ram Mandir movement — from the legal fight to the Supreme Court verdict, through temple construction, to the inauguration. He continues to track every development at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the state beat, he covers the BJP, the Industrial Development Department, and handles key outstation political assignments. He also reports major cases from the district court, Lucknow bench of the High Court, and the State Information Commission. Along with this, he also reports on NGT's important decisions related to UP. Known for sharp sourcing and clear analysis, Pawan connects politics, policy, infrastructure and faith — the forces driving UP today. He has reported developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir movement since 2016. The Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict, temple construction and the its opening have been reported by him. He reports all developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir Trust. He covers state BJP, Industrial development department, outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commissionRead More