Facing fear of arrest, ex-MP set to contest from Jaunpur’s Malhani constituency

LUCKNOW As former MP, Dhananjay Singh, gets ready to try his luck again from the Malhani assembly constituency of Jaunpur, the biggest hurdle in his political aspirations is the murder case of former block pramukh, Ajeet Singh, in which he was declared absconder by a Lucknow court in July, 2021, said police and legal experts.

Facing fear of arrest, Singh had applied for anticipatory bail in the case. He plans to file his nomination from the constituency on February 15, most probably as a Janata Dal (United) candidate, said police officials. His supporters and social media posts by them also suggested the same.

The former MP’s lawyer, Adarsh Kumar Singh, confirmed that he had applied for anticipatory bail in the case and its date was fixed for February 10 (Thursday), which was deferred for February 14. He was hopeful of getting bail for Dhananjay Singh, stating that his client was accused on minor charges of harboring the offender and not informing the police about the incident when he came to know about it. The lawyer said both the charges were bailable.

His lawyer further added that the investigation agency – Special Task Force (STF) had given in writing to the court that the former MP was only accused of harbouring the offender and not informing the police. He said the court went through the report and now the former MP was no more an absconder as was declared when he was accused of criminal conspiracy.

The Lucknow police, initially in their investigation, had accused Dhananjay Singh of being part of a criminal conspiracy in the murder of Ajeet Singh, who was shot dead by four assailants outside a crowded commercial plaza in Vibhuti Khand locality of Lucknow on January 6, 2021, said a police official. The police procured non-bailable warrant against him and the city court declared him an absconder in the case. A reward of ₹25,000 was also declared on his arrest, he added.

He said the case investigation was later transferred to the UP Police Special Investigation Team. Between all these developments, Singh was seen active in the recently held panchayat elections in which his third wife, Sri Kala Reddy, contested and emerged victorious to become chairman of Jaunpur Zila Panchayat. His video of playing cricket while inaugurating a local cricket tournament in Jaunpur had gone viral but he never surrendered in the court, added the official.

Dhananjay Singh first won the assembly election from Jaunpur’s Rari constituency as an independent candidate in 2002 and second time as JD(U) candidate in 2002. He became MP from Jaunpur on Bahujan Samaj Party ticket in 2009. His father got elected from the Rari assembly seat in by-election. He again contested assembly polls from Malhani constituency in 2017 as a candidate of a lesser-known political outfit Nirbal Indian Shoshit Humara Dal and bypolls in November 2020 as an independent candidate but lost in both the elections.