Four months after complaint, man arrested in minor’s harassment case

Gudamba police arrested a 33-year-old man on Friday for allegedly harassing a minor girl on her way to school and blackmailing her with photographs and videos. Police said the investigation also revealed allegations that he pressured the girl to change her religion and marry him. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother. (For representation)

The accused, Mohammad Saeed alias Chidda, a resident of Rajouli village in Gudamba, was arrested near the village culvert around 1pm on November 6, according to a police statement. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother.

Anjani Kumar Mishra SHO, Gudamba said, the case was registered on June 25 after the girl’s mother alleged that the accused had harassed her daughter while she travelled to and from school, made objectionable remarks and intimidated her. The initial FIR included sections 127(1), 78, 79, 115(2), 352 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

During the investigation, the girl alleged in her statements that photographs and videos were used to blackmail her. She also alleged that she was pressured to leave her Hindu faith, embrace Islam and marry, according to police. Investigators subsequently added sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, to the case.

Police said one juvenile allegedly involved in the incident had earlier been placed under judicial protection. Searches were being conducted for the remaining accused.