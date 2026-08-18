Ganga Expressway stretch in Unnao sinks after rain, repairs begin

A stretch of the newly inaugurated Ganga Expressway in Unnao developed subsidence after rainwater washed away soil along the edge of the carriageway, prompting officials to begin repairs, authorities said on Monday. subsidence developed after rainwater washed away soil along the edge of the Ganga Expressway stretch in Unnao (Sourced)

The damage was reported between kilometres 421 and 422 near the Sarai Katiyan canal bridge, close to Bashiratganj in the Dahi Chowki area. Officials and workers of the agency responsible for the stretch inspected the site after local residents alerted authorities.

Repair work was under way around an expansion joint, including overlapping of the affected surface. The inspection also found damaged drainage channels at several points along the embankment, which are also being repaired.

Officials said the extent to which the damaged drainage contributed to soil erosion has not yet been established.

The incident comes on the same day that a minor section of the Ganga Expressway in Amroha developed a depression and pothole-like damage following heavy rain. The affected stretch was reported between Faiyaznagar and Sahdara Milak villages in Hasanpur tehsil.

The Samajwadi Party used the two incidents to question the expressway’s quality and upkeep. In a post on X, the party alleged corruption in its construction and claimed damage had been reported in Unnao and Amroha.

The 594-km Meerut-Prayagraj phase of the Ganga Expressway was inaugurated on April 29, 2026. The Unnao section is among the packages being constructed and maintained by a private company.

Authorities said the precise cause of the subsidence has not yet been established. A technical assessment will be needed to determine whether rainwater and soil erosion caused the damage or if there was an underlying issue with the road or embankment.