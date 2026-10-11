Girls’ education, women’s self-reliance key to Ram Rajya: UP CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said girls’ education and women’s self-reliance were priorities for the Uttar Pradesh government, adding that ensuring women’s dignity, security and economic independence was essential to establishing Ram Rajya. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with children during the 'Shiksha ki Udaan' initiative on the occasion of the first day of the Navratri festival, in Balrampur on Sunday. (ANI)

Addressing a programme organised under the ‘Shiksha Ki Udaan’ initiative at the Devipatan temple complex in Balrampur district, the CM said that before 2017, every fifth girl in the state dropped out of school midway through her education due to a lack of basic facilities, including toilets and drinking water.

He said the government now provided 1.60 crore children with two sets of uniforms, bags, books, sweaters, shoes and socks every year.

After forming the government in 2017, he said, he sought to understand why so many girls were leaving school. An investigation found that the absence of basic facilities was a major reason for the dropouts. The government subsequently ordered the construction of separate toilets for boys and girls, ensured drinking water facilities and improved the quality of mid-day meals.

“At that time, 60% to 70% of girls went to school barefoot. Many children did not even have sweaters during winter,” he said, adding that arrangements were made to provide uniforms, sweaters, shoes, socks, bags and books.

The condition of government schools was being improved under Operation Kayakalp, with smart classrooms, digital libraries, better flooring and furniture, he said.

Highlighting measures to empower women, Yogi said financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana was provided in the name of the woman head of the household, who also received ownership rights over the house. Gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana were also issued in women’s names, he added.

He said women in families had received ownership rights in land allotments provided to more than one crore families under the gharouni scheme. The construction of toilets in over three crore households was another initiative aimed at protecting women’s dignity.

At present, 1.10 crore families were receiving an annual pension of ₹12,000 under the old-age, destitute women and Divyangjan pension schemes, he said.

The CM cited figures from Indian history, including Ahilyabai Holkar, Rani Lakshmibai, Avantibai Lodhi, Uda Devi Pasi and Jhalkari Bai, to underline women’s contributions to society and the country.

He also inaugurated an exhibition featuring stalls set up by the agriculture, horticulture, silk development, Parag Milk and Krishi Vigyan Kendra departments.

At the Virat Kisan Mela, he handed over keys to farmers under the Custom Hiring Centre initiative and distributed pesticide-spraying equipment. He said the completion of the Saryu Canal Project and expansion of its branches would accelerate agricultural development, while the fair would help farmers learn about new technologies.

The CM also distributed study tables, blessing letters and stationery kits to children from Basic Education and Kasturba Gandhi schools. Tracksuits were given to students who had excelled in national competitions. The children presented him with a book of poems written by them.