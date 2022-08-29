Gonda incident: Probe report gives clean chit to hospital

The official inquiry report on Monday gave the government hospital a clean chit and dismissed the allegations that the newborn baby died after being bitten by an animal on its premises in Gonda.

However, the post-mortem confirmed that the multiple nibble wounds were present on the face of newborn. “Among the parts which had nibble wounds included the nose, lips, and area around the eyes,” the post-mortem report said, adding asphyxia as the immediate cause of the death.

Citing the probe report, deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said, “There seems to be a malicious attempt to malign the image of the department and the government, which I condemn.”

On Sunday, the family members of a newborn alleged that half of the face of the child was eaten by an animal at the hospital.

“The child was born dead, and the body was handed over to the family. There were nibbling marks on the body, but that did not happen at the hospital. It is not sure where it happened,” district magistrate Ujjawal Kumar said, over the telephone.

According to the Gonda police, Saira Bano, wife of Siraj Ahmed, a resident of village panchayat Bachhaipur under Dhanepur police station, was admitted to the Mujehna community health centre (CHC) on Saturday with labour pains. The next morning the family alleged that the newborn’s face had been nibbled by an animal. The woman’s brother Mohd Harun then filed a complaint with the police.

“The woman was admitted at 11.10 pm on August 27 and gave birth to a stillborn child at 1.15 am in the night. The family was told everything after which they insisted that they be allowed to stay in the hospital for some time as it was night. Hence, the body was kept in a warmer, which was at a height of three-and-a-half feet from the floor,” said Dr Rashmi Verma, chief medical officer (CMO) of Gonda, who was heading the probe, over the telephone.

Regarding the death of the newborn, the CMO said, “The death of the foetus took place due to meconium stained liquor (MSL).” Meconium is the first stool of a newborn, and MSL is the passage of meconium by a fetus in utero during labour.

Meanwhile, inspector, Dhanepur, Sanjay Gupta, “We have not yet received the post-mortem report. As soon as we get it, the sections in the case will be altered.”

“The stillborn was seven months old, and it was a pre-term delivery. The family took the child and returned after a gap of 2-3 hours stating that the child’s face was eaten by an animal. But the family said all this when they returned and had said nothing when the body was handed over to them,” Dr Verma said.

The report prepared by the Gonda health department has been submitted to the health directorate and state administration for further action.

CHC had CCTV surveillance on its premises but was not working at that time after the high voltage damaged the equipment.

“Requisition for its repair has been sent to the concerned authorities, said the CHC officials.

(With inputs from agencies)