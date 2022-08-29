Gonda incident: Probe report gives clean chit to hospital
However, the post-mortem confirmed that the multiple nibble wounds were present on the face of newborn.
The official inquiry report on Monday gave the government hospital a clean chit and dismissed the allegations that the newborn baby died after being bitten by an animal on its premises in Gonda.
However, the post-mortem confirmed that the multiple nibble wounds were present on the face of newborn. “Among the parts which had nibble wounds included the nose, lips, and area around the eyes,” the post-mortem report said, adding asphyxia as the immediate cause of the death.
Citing the probe report, deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said, “There seems to be a malicious attempt to malign the image of the department and the government, which I condemn.”
On Sunday, the family members of a newborn alleged that half of the face of the child was eaten by an animal at the hospital.
“The child was born dead, and the body was handed over to the family. There were nibbling marks on the body, but that did not happen at the hospital. It is not sure where it happened,” district magistrate Ujjawal Kumar said, over the telephone.
According to the Gonda police, Saira Bano, wife of Siraj Ahmed, a resident of village panchayat Bachhaipur under Dhanepur police station, was admitted to the Mujehna community health centre (CHC) on Saturday with labour pains. The next morning the family alleged that the newborn’s face had been nibbled by an animal. The woman’s brother Mohd Harun then filed a complaint with the police.
“The woman was admitted at 11.10 pm on August 27 and gave birth to a stillborn child at 1.15 am in the night. The family was told everything after which they insisted that they be allowed to stay in the hospital for some time as it was night. Hence, the body was kept in a warmer, which was at a height of three-and-a-half feet from the floor,” said Dr Rashmi Verma, chief medical officer (CMO) of Gonda, who was heading the probe, over the telephone.
Regarding the death of the newborn, the CMO said, “The death of the foetus took place due to meconium stained liquor (MSL).” Meconium is the first stool of a newborn, and MSL is the passage of meconium by a fetus in utero during labour.
Meanwhile, inspector, Dhanepur, Sanjay Gupta, “We have not yet received the post-mortem report. As soon as we get it, the sections in the case will be altered.”
“The stillborn was seven months old, and it was a pre-term delivery. The family took the child and returned after a gap of 2-3 hours stating that the child’s face was eaten by an animal. But the family said all this when they returned and had said nothing when the body was handed over to them,” Dr Verma said.
The report prepared by the Gonda health department has been submitted to the health directorate and state administration for further action.
CHC had CCTV surveillance on its premises but was not working at that time after the high voltage damaged the equipment.
“Requisition for its repair has been sent to the concerned authorities, said the CHC officials.
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics