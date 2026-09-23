HC allows Ghaziabad woman to live with Muslim husband

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday allowed a 26-year-old Ghaziabad woman to leave her father’s custody and live with her Muslim husband, holding that an adult is entitled to choose her life partner and live according to her own wishes. The court held that an adult is entitled to choose her life partner and live according to her own wishes. (For representation)

Justice Sandeep Jain passed the order on a habeas corpus petition, filed in September 2025, in connection with Sonika Chauhan, who was produced before the court on Tuesday in compliance with its September 8 order. She was brought to the court by a sub-inspector and a woman constable from Indirapuram police station.

During her interaction with the court, Chauhan said she was 26 years old, had completed her BA and had married Akbar Khan. She said she wanted to live with him and alleged that her father had confined her at home because he disapproved of her marriage.

Khan also appeared before the court and expressed his willingness to live with Chauhan.

Her father, Lakshman Singh Chauhan, however, alleged that his daughter had been blackmailed by Khan and was acting under his pressure.

After interacting with all the parties, the court held that a person who has attained age of majority has the fundamental right to choose a life partner and live according to her own wishes. Such a choice, it said, is personal to the individual and cannot be dictated or controlled by the wishes of parents or other family members.

The court accordingly held that Chauhan was at liberty to live with Khan and directed the police to provide adequate security to the couple. It also directed the family members not to interfere in their matrimonial life.