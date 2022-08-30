HC rejects MLA Abbas Ansari’s anticipatory bail plea
A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh had reserved the order on Ansari’s plea on August 26 after completing the hearing.
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected anticipatory bail application of Abbas Ansari, the MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency.
Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, who represented the state government in the court, opposed the anticipatory bail.
“Considering serious allegations that accused-applicant got his arms license registered fraudulently and obtained prohibited barrels, weapons and cartridges in large numbers by taking ground of shooting. He purchased weapons and cartridges, which are prohibited in shooting practice and against the notification dated 4.8.2014 of the Government of India,” observed the court.
“Also, considering the fact that accused-applicant has been avoiding the process of the Court against whom proclamation has been issued, this Court does not find any ground to grant anticipatory bail to the accused-applicant,” said the court while rejecting the application.
It may be pointed out that the MP/MLA court on August 25 had declared Ansari an absconder after he failed to surrender in court on Thursday (August 25). The court had issued lookout notice and non-bailable warrant for Ansari after he failed to surrender in court in a case related with arms licence and money laundering among other cases. Ansari is also facing charges under the Arms Act for procuring multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence. He is also facing charges of fraudulently transferring arms licence.
Abbas is first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency, which was represented by his father Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996.
The SBSP had allied with the Samajwadi Party in 2022 state assembly polls.
Flood in Prayagraj: Reptiles, big lizards cause scare in flood-affected localities
Forest officials have denied having received calls regarding sightings of crocodiles or alligators in residential areas till now. Locals in many areas claim that they spotted small crocodiles and alligators in Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Many were caught in the swollen Ken and Betwa Rivers, tributaries of the Yamuna. A resident of Mahewa, Sanjay Nishad, claimed spotting carcasses of wild animals like jackals, foxes etc flowing in the river.
Smart meters: Despite concerns UPPCL resumes installation
The UP Power Corporation Ltd has resumed installation of hi-tech smart meters two years after it stopped installation abruptly due to an increasing number of complaints about these meters. Officials aware of the development said the installation of 4-G smart prepaid meters (earlier they were 3-G) had begun with the KESCO with the corporation having the target of installing 50 lakh such meters across the state in coming months.
Messages of 26/11-like attacks came from a Pakistani IP address, say police
The cyber police have found that an internet protocol address from Pakistan was used to send the WhatsApp messages warning of a repeat of 26/11 terror attacks in the city. While efforts are being made to trace the location, the next task is to solve the mystery behind the names and mobile numbers of 10 people mentioned in the messages. Initial probe had revealed that the sender had used a UK-based virtual private network.
Agra Metro: Escalator installation begins at Taj East Gate
Work began to install an escalator at the Taj East Gate Metro Station, the first metro station for the Agra Metro Rail project. The escalators being installed at Agra Metro Stations are equipped with a power-saving feature. If the escalators are not in use for 45 seconds, their speed will automatically be reduced and if there is no usage for further 15 seconds, they will stop automatically.
Shinde government instructs MMRDA to hand over BKC land for Bullet train in four weeks
Mumbai A month after the civic authorities began to dismantle the Covid-19 jumbo centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, following a decline in cases in the city, the state government has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to hand over 4.8hectare of land on which the centre came up to the National High Speed Rail Corporation for the underground station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train by September 30.
