HC rejects MLA Abbas Ansari’s anticipatory bail plea

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected anticipatory bail application of Abbas Ansari, the MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency.

A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh had reserved the order on Ansari’s plea on August 26 after completing the hearing.

Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, who represented the state government in the court, opposed the anticipatory bail.

“Considering serious allegations that accused-applicant got his arms license registered fraudulently and obtained prohibited barrels, weapons and cartridges in large numbers by taking ground of shooting. He purchased weapons and cartridges, which are prohibited in shooting practice and against the notification dated 4.8.2014 of the Government of India,” observed the court.

“Also, considering the fact that accused-applicant has been avoiding the process of the Court against whom proclamation has been issued, this Court does not find any ground to grant anticipatory bail to the accused-applicant,” said the court while rejecting the application.

It may be pointed out that the MP/MLA court on August 25 had declared Ansari an absconder after he failed to surrender in court on Thursday (August 25). The court had issued lookout notice and non-bailable warrant for Ansari after he failed to surrender in court in a case related with arms licence and money laundering among other cases. Ansari is also facing charges under the Arms Act for procuring multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence. He is also facing charges of fraudulently transferring arms licence.

Abbas is first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency, which was represented by his father Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996.

The SBSP had allied with the Samajwadi Party in 2022 state assembly polls.

