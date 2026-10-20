Marine Le Pen Seizes on French Chaos to Present Herself as Leader in Waiting

PARIS—The riots sweeping France have rocked the country’s political establishment, but one person is positioned to emerge from the chaos with a stronger hand: Marine Le Pen. Marine Le Pen has cast herself as the only presidential candidate willing to restore order. For more than a decade, the far-right leader has cast France as a nation adrift, buffeted by waves of immigration and lawlessness that have torn at the country’s social fabric. As bands of hooded rioters in dark clothing have descended on city centers across France, raiding city halls and looting thousands of stores, Le Pen has sought to present herself as the sole candidate in this spring’s presidential election willing to restore order. The strategy was on display this week as Le Pen released a video address that bore the hallmarks of a president addressing the nation. Seated at a desk before an august bookcase and flanked by France’s tricolor flag, Le Pen cast the riots as a crisis of faith in President Emmanuel Macron’s authority.

Deep Dive How are the France riots helping Marine Le Pen politically? Why could Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s response to the protests benefit Marine Le Pen? What could make it harder for Marine Le Pen to campaign for president?

“Our country is caught in a vice, held hostage between violence and powerlessness,” Le Pen said. “In six months, the French people will be able to choose a different path—one of authority and restored security.” The approach has given Le Pen an air of inevitability as she pursues France’s highest office. “It’s as if she’s at the office, already at the Élysée Palace,” said Adélaïde Zulfikarpasic, a pollster at the French polling firm Ipsos Bva. Le Pen’s long-running focus on law and order, Zulfikarpasic said, allows her to position herself as a guarantor of stability when democracy itself is in crisis. “People no longer have confidence in the state to ensure their protection and meet their needs. And she’s contrasting with that,” she said. The riots are working to Le Pen’s advantage in other ways. As the violence has flared, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-left firebrand running for president, has dominated headlines with his support for protesters, drowning out establishment candidates and bolstering his chances of reaching the second-round runoff with Le Pen. If he succeeds, polls show, Le Pen would beat him handily.

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon has backed protesters, overshadowing his establishment rivals.

Raphaël Glucksmann, the socialist candidate competing with Mélenchon, described him as a “steppingstone for the far-right, because who is going to benefit from this chaos if not Madame Le Pen.” Le Pen has underperformed in previous presidential elections, riding high in the polls as the first round of voting approached, only to lose by a wide margin in the runoff as voters who supported other candidates coalesced around Macron. This time, however, Macron is term-limited. Le Pen’s newfound status, meanwhile, marks something of a role reversal. The party that Le Pen inherited from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, was long regarded as a risky, antiestablishment force that couldn’t be relied upon to govern France and ensure its economic stability. He drew condemnation for repeatedly minimizing the Holocaust and was expelled from the party by his daughter in 2015 for his views. Le Pen herself spooked voters when she first ran against Macron in 2017 with her pledge to pull France out of the euro, the continent’s single currency. Nearly a decade later, Macron is the one under pressure to reassure France and global investors. His governments have been running deficits above 5% of GDP for years, sowing doubts about whether France can repair its finances and pushing up the country’s borrowing costs. The country’s debt pile is nearly 120% of gross domestic product. Le Pen and her party, National Rally, have played a role in the fiscal mess, voting to oust two of Macron’s prime ministers who sought to introduce spending cuts and rein in the deficit. Le Pen is also campaigning on a pledge to lower France’s retirement age to as low as 60, a move that would add billions to the country’s annual deficit.

Student-led protests over poor schools have widened into a broader movement over living costs and other issues.