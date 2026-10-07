HCL Group announces ₹500-cr Lucknow IT City expansion; 6K jobs likely

LUCKNOW HCL Group announced an investment of ₹500 crore for the expansion of its IT City in Lucknow, which would be generating around 6,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. HCLTech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra made the announcement on the company’s 10th anniversary of its operations in Lucknow. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event marking the 10th anniversary of HCLTech’s operations in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The proposed expansion will create fresh capacity of up to 9.5 lakh sq ft that will be able to house 4,500 technology professionals and further boost Lucknow’s status as a leading technology and global capability centre hub, the group stated.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the chief guest on the occasion, hailed HCLTech for contributing to the region’s technology and talent ecosystem.

HCLTech announced that 1,000 students across Uttar Pradesh will be trained in AI and allied technologies through its LITMUS program during FY27. Its TechBee program has already trained and employed more than 2,200 candidates from the state.

The group also launched the HCL-GUVI Emerging Technology Centre at HCL IT City to equip students and professionals in the region with skills in AI, data analytics and emerging technologies.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said: “Uttar Pradesh is on its way to becoming a trillion-dollar economy with representation from diverse sectors that ensure ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’. With Lucknow’s AI City at the heart of that ambition, HCL IT City has, over the past decade, been the anchor of this story, contributing immensely to the region’s technology and talent ecosystem. We thank HCLTech for its continued commitment to UP through business investments and innovative community initiatives that contribute to inclusive growth.”

HCLTech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said: “UP is our janmabhoomi and karmabhoomi. It is where HCL Group began its journey 50 years ago, laying the foundations of India’s technology industry. As we celebrate HCL Group’s 50th anniversary this year, this expansion reflects our enduring trust in the talent, ambition and potential of Uttar Pradesh, and our confidence in the state’s continued emergence as a leading destination for technology-led growth under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath ji.”

Since starting operations in 2016, HCL IT City has become one of HCLTech’s key global delivery centres, employing more than 12,500 people and serving over 150 global enterprises. A significant driver of this growth has been HCLTech’s focus on nurturing local talent. The company also maintains partnerships with over 40 engineering colleges across the region to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and create career pathways for students.