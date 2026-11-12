Suspected thief with 20 theft cases injured, apprehended after Faridabad Crime Branch encounter

A suspected thief with at least 20 theft cases registered against him, including five in which he was wanted, was injured in an exchange of fire with a Faridabad Crime Branch team in Uncha Gaon on Wednesday night and apprehended, police said. Faridabad police said Vimal, who has at least 20 theft cases registered against him, was riding a stolen motorcycle when he allegedly opened fire at the Crime Branch team.

The suspect, identified as Vimal, a resident of Subhash Colony, allegedly opened fire twice at the Crime Branch team when it attempted to stop him while he was riding a stolen motorcycle.

Public relations officer of Faridabad police Yashpal Yadav said the Uncha Gaon Crime Branch team was patrolling the area when it spotted Vimal on a motorcycle and attempted to intercept him.

“The suspect fired two rounds at the cops, forcing them to retaliate, in which he sustained a bullet injury to his right leg. He was subsequently apprehended at the spot,” Yadav said.

Police recovered a pistol, three live cartridges, two empty shells and the stolen motorcycle from his possession. He was taken to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Police said Vimal was wanted in five theft cases registered at the Sector 58 police station. He will be formally arrested after being discharged from the hospital.