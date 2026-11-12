Suspected thief with 20 theft cases injured, apprehended after Faridabad Crime Branch encounter
The suspect, wanted in five theft cases registered at Sector 58 police station, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg after allegedly firing at a Faridabad Crime Branch team.
A suspected thief with at least 20 theft cases registered against him, including five in which he was wanted, was injured in an exchange of fire with a Faridabad Crime Branch team in Uncha Gaon on Wednesday night and apprehended, police said.
The suspect, identified as Vimal, a resident of Subhash Colony, allegedly opened fire twice at the Crime Branch team when it attempted to stop him while he was riding a stolen motorcycle.
Public relations officer of Faridabad police Yashpal Yadav said the Uncha Gaon Crime Branch team was patrolling the area when it spotted Vimal on a motorcycle and attempted to intercept him.
“The suspect fired two rounds at the cops, forcing them to retaliate, in which he sustained a bullet injury to his right leg. He was subsequently apprehended at the spot,” Yadav said.
Police recovered a pistol, three live cartridges, two empty shells and the stolen motorcycle from his possession. He was taken to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad, where his condition was stated to be stable.
Police said Vimal was wanted in five theft cases registered at the Sector 58 police station. He will be formally arrested after being discharged from the hospital.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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