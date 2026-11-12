Why is looking refreshed the new youth? A plastic surgeon reveals the shift in facial rejuvenation trends

Facial rejuvenation is no longer limited to procedures that address wrinkles or volume loss. There is growing attention towards improving skin texture, hydration, pigmentation and overall skin health. Treatments such as chemical peels, laser procedures, microneedling and certain skin-rejuvenation therapies may be recommended depending on the person's needs.

"Many now prefer treatments that improve the overall appearance of the skin while still looking like themselves. The aim is not necessarily to remove every wrinkle but to soften visible signs of tiredness, improve skin quality and restore a healthy appearance," Dr Vashisht Dikshit, Consultant - Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, tells Health Shots .

Common changes people notice include fine lines, reduced skin elasticity, pigmentation, uneven texture, and loss of facial volume. However, not everyone wants to erase these signs completely.

Facial rejuvenation is moving away from dramatic makeovers and the pressure to look younger. Today, the focus is on subtle treatments that help people look rested, healthy and naturally refreshed while retaining their original facial features. The idea of facial rejuvenation is changing. Earlier, many people associated aesthetic treatments with looking several years younger, reducing every wrinkle or achieving a visibly different appearance. Today, the approach is more balanced. People increasingly want to look fresh and well-rested without losing their natural expressions or changing their overall appearance. This shift has encouraged plastic surgeons and dermatologists to focus on personalised treatments, skin health and natural-looking results.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

A good skincare routine also plays an important role Regular sunscreen use, moisturising, adequate sleep and a healthy lifestyle can support skin health and help maintain treatment results. Not every concern requires an aesthetic procedure, and sometimes improving daily skincare habits can make a visible difference.

Personalisation over trends Another important change is the move towards individualised treatment plans. What works for one person may not suit another. Before recommending any procedure, consider facial anatomy, skin condition, medical history, and expectations. There is also greater awareness of the need to avoid excessive treatment. Overfilling or undergoing multiple procedures without proper assessment can affect natural facial proportions. A qualified plastic surgeon and dermatologist can help people understand which treatments are appropriate, what results to expect, and the risks involved.

The importance of realistic expectations Facial rejuvenation cannot stop the ageing process or guarantee permanent results. Some treatments require maintenance, while others may have temporary effects. People should understand the benefits, limitations, recovery time, and possible side effects before deciding. Choosing a qualified medical professional and avoiding unverified treatments is essential.

The changing approach to facial rejuvenation reflects a wider shift in how people view beauty and ageing. Looking younger is no longer the only goal. Feeling confident, maintaining healthy skin and looking refreshed without losing one's natural identity are becoming equally important. Ultimately, good facial rejuvenation should enhance a person's features rather than change them. The best results are often subtle, balanced, and natural.

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