In UP, 15,000 people undergoing training for ‘first responders’ during mishaps
In a unique initiative, orthopaedic surgeons across the country are aiming to make a record by training over 1.14 lakh people as ‘first responders’ during road accidents. Of the total number of trainees, 15,000 people are to be imparted training in Uttar Pradesh.
“Such training for so many people in one stretch have never been conducted. We are doing it in a week (August 1 to 7) to mark the ‘National Bone and Joint Day’ falling on August 4. We will also go for Limca Book of records once training completes on August 7,” said Dr Anoop Agrawal, president elect of the UP Orthopaedic Association (UPOA) in a press conference on Tuesday.
The first responder training is about handling cases of road accidents without any medical support, till the medical team arrives. This, doctors say, acts as life saviour. “The training module is simple to understand and made to train non-medical person, and even those who are not educated,” said Dr Shah Waliullah, senior faculty, department of orthopaedic surgery, King George’s Medical University (KGMU).
In UP, training has begun in police department, paramedical institutes, private and government colleges and for drivers. “Participants are being trained on how to position an injured person; how to check their (injured person’s) breathing and also how to ensure that the breathing continues uninterrupted. And doing all this without actually having medical team around,” said Dr Santosh Singh, secretary UPOA.
“In case of road accident, injury is not known immediately. But if proper breathing is ensured with a check on bleeding, major damage to the body can be averted. This increase chance of survival and paves way for speedy recovery,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
“We have made IOA life-saving skill demo videos too so that all can learn life-saving practices. The joy of saving life is tremendous and if you want to feel it, contact us and join our training programme,” said Dr Agrawal.
-
2,000 farmer clusters formed under Aroma Mission
“About 2,000 farmer clusters have been formed under the Aroma Mission run by CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants and associated laboratories. The farmers of these clusters have been extensively linked with the cultivation of aromatic crops, as a result of which, today, India is moving towards exporting, and becoming self-sufficient in the production of oil of lemongrass and palmarosa,” said Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, director, CIMAP.
-
Kedar Dighe booked for criminal intimidation
The N M Joshi Marg police in Central Mumbai registered a case against Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar Dighe (42), who was recently appointed by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the new Thane district chief of Sena. Dighe has been booked under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation). “We have registered a case against Kedar Dighe and his friend Rohit Kapoor,” a senior police officer said.
-
Nine-year-old boy drowns in pit beside Dwarka expressway
A nine-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a water-filled pit created by construction work on the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 109, police said on Tuesday. Rishabh slipper and clothes were discovered near the pit by his parents. According to primary investigation, Rishabh reached the spot with a few friends to bathe in the pit at around 6pm on Monday. Rishabh's mother returned home at around 7pm and was surprised to not find him home.
-
Amazon leases 2.3 Lakh Sq Ft in Powai at a rental of ₹3.57 crore per month
Mumbai: One of the largest rental deals in the city this year was sealed when Amazon Data Services India leased a 2.39 lakh sq ft land parcel in Powai for Rs 3.57 crore per month. The lease for the land, which is owned by Larsen and Toubro, is for 21 years and six months, with a lock-in period of 15 years. The deposit paid for the land lease is Rs 99 crore.
-
Pune civic chief to meet mandals ahead of Ganeshotsav
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has arranged a meeting with office-bearers of Ganesh mandals at PMC headquarters on August 8. The civic administration plans Ganeshotsav with mandal representatives ahead of the festival every year. As the 10-day festival is being celebrated without Covid restrictions after two years, PMC will coordinate with mandals to organise the festival.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics