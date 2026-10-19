Bigg Boss 19 fame Abishek Bajaj recalls playing football with Tiger Shroff hours before shooting attack on him: ‘He’s safe now'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was playing football with television actors Abhishek Bajaj and Karan Veer Mehra just hours before gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Following the incident, in an interview with News18, Abhishek spoke about playing football with Tiger and expressed relief that the actor was safe. Abhishek Bajaj shares update about Tiger Shroff after firing incident. Abhishek Bajaj recalls playing football with Tiger Shroff hours before the firing incident Abhishek, who was at the football ground before the shooting took place, confirmed that he had played with Tiger shortly before the incident. Speaking about the attack, he told News18, “Yes, we were playing together before the incident happened. We are fine. He’s safe now. No need to worry at all.” Television actor Karan Veer Mehra, who was also present at the location, recalled what happened after the group left the football ground. Karan Veer said his car was travelling directly behind Tiger’s vehicle when the shooting took place. In an interview, Karan Veer said, “My car was right behind, you know, by the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So, I’m just happy that, you know, he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well... There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter.”

Deep Dive Who was playing football with Tiger Shroff before the Juhu shooting? Was Tiger Shroff injured in the shooting, and what happened to his driver? How are Mumbai Police investigating the shooting at Tiger Shroff’s car?

Karan Veer also recalled the confusion at the scene, where people initially struggled to understand what had happened. He said that there were people taking photographs and others celebrating a birthday with fireworks nearby. When they heard gunshots and people shouting that someone had opened fire, they initially thought the sounds could be connected to the fireworks. The situation became clearer when they learnt that Tiger’s driver had been shot.