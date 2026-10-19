Karan Veer Mehra recalls chaos after gunshots were fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, says he saw blood spots

He added, “And there were a lot of people who were taking photographs. We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So, we thought it was something to do with that.”

In a conversation with NDTV, Karan Veer revealed that his car was just behind Tiger’s vehicle. He said, “My car was right behind, you know, by the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So, I’m just happy that, you know, he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well... There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter.”

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was returning from a football match when three unidentified gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. While the actor escaped with minor abrasions, his driver suffered a gunshot wound. Television actor Karan Veer Mehra , who was playing football with Tiger and whose car was right behind the actor’s when the shooting took place, has narrated what he witnessed at the scene.

Karan Veer said he had known Tiger for a long time and described him as a respectful person who remained focused on his work. He expressed sadness over the incident, adding that he knew Tiger’s family well and found it traumatising to see them go through such an ordeal. He also recalled that fans standing outside began shouting after hearing gunshots, disrupting the fireworks taking place nearby. Security personnel were alerted, and the police were called. By then, Tiger had already left the scene with his driver.

About the shooting incident Tiger was returning home after a football match in Juhu when three bike-borne gunmen allegedly fired at least five rounds at his car. The actor’s driver and an autorickshaw driver who was passing by were injured. However, Tiger escaped with “minor abrasions”, according to sources at Nanavati Hospital.

A forensic team visited the scene to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle and ascertain the exact number of rounds fired. Police also analysed CCTV footage from surrounding locations to identify the assailants. Later, one person was detained in Santacruz in connection with the case.

Soon after the shooting, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the attack in posts on various social media platforms. However, the police are yet to verify the authenticity of these claims.

The All India Cine Workers Association condemned the shooting. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the actor’s residence and assured him that appropriate action would be taken against the gunmen.